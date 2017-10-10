Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score: U Mumba Vs Tamil Thalaivas

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas through our live blog.
PREVIEW: Though Tamil Thalaivas are out of contention for the play-offs, they will still have a point to prove against U Mumba. As for the Mumbai side, a lot depends on how Puneri Paltan fares. A lot will depend on skippers of both the teams—Anup Kumar and Ajay Thakur.
Anup hasn't been half as good as he was in the previous seasons, while Ajay has taken all the burden of the inexperienced side on his shoulders. The team that handles the pressure well today, will come out tops.
PREVIEW: Though Tamil Thalaivas are out of contention for the play-offs, they will still have a point to prove against U Mumba. As for the Mumbai side, a lot depends on how Puneri Paltan fares. A lot will depend on skippers of both the teams—Anup Kumar and Ajay Thakur.
Anup hasn't been half as good as he was in the previous seasons, while Ajay has taken all the burden of the inexperienced side on his shoulders. The team that handles the pressure well today, will come out tops.
-
08 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 203/1049.2 overs 204/548.0 oversPapua New Guinea beat Scotland by 5 wickets
-
07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 118/818.4 overs 49/15.3 oversIndia beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
06 - 10 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE SL vs PAK 482/10159.2 overs 262/1090.3 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs
-
06 - 08 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 573/4120.0 overs 147/1042.5 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by an innings and 254 runs
-
06 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 278/950.0 overs 177/1043.3 oversScotland beat Papua New Guinea by 101 runs