Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors

PREVIEW: On the backfoot after three consecutive defeats in the home leg, hosts UP Yoddha will aim for a turnaround in their fortunes when they face a formidable Bengal Warriors in a Zone B clash of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 on Tuesday. The home team will also have at the back of their mind, the 20-40 thrashing against the same opponents at Nagpur, when they face off at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium here. Despite sitting at No.2 in Zone B, UP have a lot of homework to do, especially after losing out thrice in front of their home crowd. While the Yoddhas could blame their poor defence in the first two losses of the Lucknow leg, against U Mumba and Haryana Steelers respectively, Sunday's defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers was a result of exerting more pressure on their raiders. The home side will once again bank on the likes of top raiders Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga to bring the smiles back to their home fans while the defence will be shouldered by the likes of Jeeva Kumar and Rajesh Narwal. On the other hand, Bengal, sitting at No.5 in the same zone with two wins from five outings, will take a lot of heart from the draw against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their previous encounter at the Ahmedabad leg.

Aug 22, 2017 9:40 pm (IST) Mahesh raids well here as the score reads 12-8 and now it becomes 13-8 as Deepak Narwal raids successfully for Bengal warriors. Great raid by Rajesh as he get UP to 11 from 8 and the scoreline reads 13-11. And now they are even as Jang Lee has been blocked well. 2 points here as the score reads 13 all with 3 minutes to go in the half. Great comeback by UP here

Aug 22, 2017 9:38 pm (IST) Nitin has another unsuccessful raid as Bengal lead 10-7 and then Jang Lee makes it 11-7 as he had been brilliant on the night. 5 minutes left in the half here as Bengal Warriors make it 12-7 as Rishank has another unsuccessful raid. The home team is clearly struggling here

Aug 22, 2017 9:34 pm (IST) A fine block from UP as they stop Maninder and the score reads 7-8. And Bengal now defend well and make it 7-9. Brilliant team work from both sides as the match is taking an interesting turn with 6 minutes to go in the half

Aug 22, 2017 9:33 pm (IST) Rishank has now made it 6-4 with a brilliant move as there is a challenge now for a bonus. A bonus point here as Bengal get in to make it 6-5. Deepak Narwal is the one who raids successfully. Rishank now has an unsuccessful raid as the score reads 6-6 with less than 10 minutes to go in the game.

Aug 22, 2017 9:33 pm (IST) Bengal have taken a lead here as the score reads 6-7 with Jang Lee making a successful raid and then Nitin Tomar makes an empty raid. But Deepak Narwal is successful again as the score reads 6-8 in Bengal's favour.

Aug 22, 2017 9:28 pm (IST) Nitin Tomar gets a successful raid here as he is looking in good form here. Smart move here as the score reads 4-3 for UP. Empty raid for Maninder and the score reads 4-3. Empty raid for Rishank now as Jang is trying his best to get a successful raid here, but he has an empty raid here as the score reads 4-3

Aug 22, 2017 9:28 pm (IST) Maninder has an unsuccessful raid and the score reads 5-3 in favour of UP. Nitin Tomar has failed in this do-or-die raid and the Bengal Warriors have done a brilliant job as the score reads 5-4 now with Bengal slowly moving in with 11 minutes to go for the half

Aug 22, 2017 9:25 pm (IST) Two empty raids now as Jang Kun Lee and Rishank both have empty raids. That is 2-3. But Deepak has an unsuccessful raid and the scoreline reads 3-3 with 15 minutes left in the half

Aug 22, 2017 9:23 pm (IST) A point each for both Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha. 2 point for Maninder as Bengal take a 3-1 lead here and they are on a roll. UP come back with a point as it reads 3-2 now

Aug 22, 2017 9:19 pm (IST) Bengal Warriors have won the toss and that is a much-needed quality start for them as they look to put on a winning performance. The choice of court is right.

Aug 22, 2017 9:16 pm (IST) UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

Bengal Warriors: Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar