Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers

Catch all the live action of the PKL 2017 match between UP Yodha and Haryana Steelers through our live blog.



Preview:



UP Yodha take on Haryana Steelers in the match 37 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 of the Inter Zone Challenge week at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.



The hosts are coming into this match on the back of a crushing defeat at the hands of U Mumba while Haryana Steelers were held to a draw by Tamil Thalaivas.

Aug 19, 2017 10:16 pm (IST) Vikas Kandola has been the star raider for Haryana Steelers and he gets a crucial point here which puts the away team in the lead by one point

Aug 19, 2017 10:15 pm (IST) SCORES LEVEL: Rishank Devadiga has been trapped and Haryana have levelled the matter now. Great comeback by the visiting team

Aug 19, 2017 10:13 pm (IST) Rishank Devadiga gets the better of Surinder Nada and UP Yoddha lead by 2 points but almost immediately Haryana Steelers hit back with a successful rai and the scoreline now is 29-28. Just a point separating teh two teams with 3 and a half minute to go and a time out has been called. Edge of the seat action

Aug 19, 2017 10:10 pm (IST) UP Yoddha again get a tackle point and it is the out of form Wazir Singh who is trapped . UP Yoddha still leading 28-25

Aug 19, 2017 10:09 pm (IST) Jeeva Kumar fails to stop that raid and has to go out, Haryana Steelers claw back and the difference is back to 2 points

Aug 19, 2017 10:09 pm (IST) The Haryana Steelers doing well here by quickly finishing their raids and that resulted in a O-or-Die raid for UP and the tackle is successful. Steelers back at 25-27

Aug 19, 2017 10:06 pm (IST) Double delight for UP Yoddhas as Nitin Tomar get a successful raid point and then the defenders tackle Wazir Singh successfully. So UP now lead 27-24

Aug 19, 2017 10:05 pm (IST) Haryana Steelers in top shape now. Surinder Nada with a great tackle and that is another point for Haryana there and Nada completes another 'HIgh Five' this season and he gets a point. UP now leading just by a point at 25-26

Aug 19, 2017 10:04 pm (IST) ALL OUT: UP have dealt a huge blow as the last man is unable to get a successful raid, the Steelers right back in it with the score reading 25-24

Aug 19, 2017 10:03 pm (IST) Great raid there by Wazir Singh of Haryana Steelers as he takes two points for his team. UP get one point for a technical fault, so UP lead 24-20 now

Aug 19, 2017 10:01 pm (IST) Another super tackle by the UP Yoddha and that means they have two points in their bag. They lead 23-17.

Aug 19, 2017 10:01 pm (IST) It has been a fascinating match so far. The UP Yoddha's have done really well to stay ahead by defending well, it is 23-18 now in favour of the home team.

Aug 19, 2017 9:54 pm (IST) Two technical points are awarded to the hosts as Wazir Singh tried to intentionaly go for the kick and they now lead 19-15. Haryana are falling behind in the game.

Aug 19, 2017 9:52 pm (IST) UP start the proceedings with a stunning super tackle to extend their lead to 17-14. Vikas Kandola is taken out by just two hosts' defenders.

Aug 19, 2017 9:41 pm (IST) Half-time: UP Yoddha defenders are making themselves count and this time it is Sagar Krishna who helps the hosts affect a super tackle. UP now lead 15-12 as Ashish Chokar is brought down to the ground.

Aug 19, 2017 9:37 pm (IST) The hosts have taken control of the match in the first half as they lead by four points now with just four minutes to go. Mahesh Goud and Rishank Devadiga win back to back raid points for UP and then their defenders bring down Haryana's Wazir to make the score 13-9 in their favour.

Aug 19, 2017 9:34 pm (IST) This time it is UP Yoddha who have made a strong comeback. First Rishak made it 7-8 with the help of a touch point. Then a super tackle for the denfenders surged the team ahead by one point. Very topsy turvy match so far as both teams are giving it their best shot.

Aug 19, 2017 9:31 pm (IST) Haryana have extended their lead to two points now with Vikas Kandola with a touch point during his raid. Haryana lead 8-6.

Aug 19, 2017 9:30 pm (IST) UP Yoddha made a good start in the half but it is Haryana Steelers who have made a strong comeback into the match. Ashish Chhokar with a raid point to give Haryana the lead for the first time in the match.

Aug 19, 2017 9:27 pm (IST) Nitin Tomar with an unsuccessful raid this time and Haryana level the match for the first time in this half at 4-4. Stunning start to this match by these two teams.

Aug 19, 2017 9:25 pm (IST) Haryana's Wazir Singh is brought crashing down during his raid and the hosts now lead by three points. But UP's Rishank is ousted of the court by just three defenders of Haryana and that means that it is a super tackle. UP 4 - Haryana 3.

Aug 19, 2017 9:22 pm (IST) The hosts UP Yoddha have taken an early 3-1 lead in the early parts of the first half. Nitin Tomas has won two touch points out of three so far.

Aug 19, 2017 9:20 pm (IST) TOSS: UP Yoddha have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court.

Aug 19, 2017 9:16 pm (IST) Ace India cricketer Suresh Raina is up on the feet to cheer is his team on. No points for guessing whom he is supporting as he belongs to UP as well.

Aug 19, 2017 9:15 pm (IST) The players are coming out on the pitch and the captains are making their way in the middle for the toss.