Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: UP Yoddha vs U Mumba

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between UP Yoddha vs U Mumba and through our live blog.
Preview:
UP Yoddha take on U Mumba in the match 34 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 of the Inter Zone Challenge week at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.
Home favourites UP Yoddhas have played five matches so far in their campaign in which they have won three and lost and drew one each. The Yoddhas will look to make s strong start on their home turf.
As for U Mumba, they have played four matches so far, winning two and losing two.
Preview:
UP Yoddha take on U Mumba in the match 34 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 of the Inter Zone Challenge week at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.
Home favourites UP Yoddhas have played five matches so far in their campaign in which they have won three and lost and drew one each. The Yoddhas will look to make s strong start on their home turf.
As for U Mumba, they have played four matches so far, winning two and losing two.
-
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
-
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs
-
03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 622/9158.0 overs 183/1049.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
-
27 - 31 Jul, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 353/10103.2 overs 175/1058.4 oversEngland beat South Africa by 239 runs
-
26 - 29 Jul, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 600/10133.1 overs 291/978.3 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs