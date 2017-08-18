Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: UP Yoddha vs U Mumba

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between UP Yoddha vs U Mumba and through our live blog.



Preview:



UP Yoddha take on U Mumba in the match 34 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 of the Inter Zone Challenge week at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.



Home favourites UP Yoddhas have played five matches so far in their campaign in which they have won three and lost and drew one each. The Yoddhas will look to make s strong start on their home turf.



As for U Mumba, they have played four matches so far, winning two and losing two.



Aug 18, 2017 8:05 pm (IST) Nitin Tomar provides a great start to the hosts as he starts the proceedings with a touch point in the first raid of the match itself.

Aug 18, 2017 8:02 pm (IST) TOSS: U Mumba have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court.

Aug 18, 2017 8:00 pm (IST) Farhan Akhtar is now reciting the national anthem. Great start to the evening for the capapcity crowd present at the venue.

Aug 18, 2017 7:59 pm (IST) The players are coming out on the pitch for this blockbuster contest. There is lot of support for the home team and expect the Yoddhas to perform at their optimum.

