Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Scores, Dabang Delhi Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants through our live blog.
PREVIEW: Dabang Delhi sitting at the bottom of Zone A have no chance of qualifying for the play-offs. So they have nothing to lose here, and can just spoil Gujarat's night if they win. Gujarat on the other hand are the Zone A leaders, and are surely going through to the play-offs.
They would treat this as a practice match, that could help them in the later stage. All eyes will be on Sukesh Hegde, as he has been the raider in-form for Gujarat.
