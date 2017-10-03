Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Scores, Dabang Delhi Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants through our live blog.



PREVIEW: Dabang Delhi sitting at the bottom of Zone A have no chance of qualifying for the play-offs. So they have nothing to lose here, and can just spoil Gujarat's night if they win. Gujarat on the other hand are the Zone A leaders, and are surely going through to the play-offs.



They would treat this as a practice match, that could help them in the later stage. All eyes will be on Sukesh Hegde, as he has been the raider in-form for Gujarat.

Oct 3, 2017 8:54 pm (IST) Full-time: It's all over here. After two unsuccessful raids, the match gets over. It was a comfortable win for 42-22.

Oct 3, 2017 8:52 pm (IST) 4 empty raids on the trot. That is a rare sight. Sriram also comes back empty-handed. Scores remain 41-21 in favour of Gujarat.

Oct 3, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Rohit comes with an empty raid. Then Gujarat defence committs a rare mistake. The score is now at 41-21.

Oct 3, 2017 8:47 pm (IST) Vikas comes in for Sachin. Time-out is taken with that. Just 4 minutes left in the match. Score static at 41-18.

Oct 3, 2017 8:45 pm (IST) Atrachali gets one back. But it's too late to recover now. Gujarat are wasting time on the court now. Rakesh gets a successful raid. It's 41-18.

Oct 3, 2017 8:44 pm (IST) Another substitution. Viraj Vishnu comes in for Vishal. Will that make any change for Delhi? And with this Rakesh Narwal comes in with an unsuccessful raid. It's 40-16.

Oct 3, 2017 8:39 pm (IST) Time-out taken. Maghsodlou is off the court now. Rohit Baliyan comes in for him. With 10 minutes to go in the match it's 35-14.

Oct 3, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) The lead is beyond 20-points for Gujarat. It doesn't look like Delhi can make a comeback here. And with this Charanjit gets a successful raid. Now leading 34-12.

Oct 3, 2017 8:34 pm (IST) And finally Maghsodlou gets a raid point after a while. He needs to get many more to bring his team close to Gujarat. Delhi playing catching up game right now. It's 31-11.

Oct 3, 2017 8:32 pm (IST) So the first point after half-time comes from an unsuccessful raid from Sriram of Delhi. It is followed by another such raid from Maghsodlou. It's 28-10.

Oct 3, 2017 8:23 pm (IST) Half-time: Maghsodlou has been ordianary on the court for Delhi. After a series of empty raids, his counterpart Sachin gets a 2-point raid just before the buzzer. It's 27-9.

Oct 3, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) What's happening here. Delhi are dealing in 1s. Gujarat inflict an all out. That takes them to 23. Delhi are way behind at 7.

Oct 3, 2017 8:09 pm (IST) Chandran gets three quick raid points. And soon after that his teammate Rakesh Narwal gets a super raid. It's all happening too fast for Gujarat. Delhi have a;ready conceded a 10-point lead. It's 13-3.

Oct 3, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) Sukesh Hegde has been in sublime form. It remains to be seen how he performs tonight. Delhi defenders don't seem to be challenging him. Sachin opens the account with a two point lead. It;s 2-0.