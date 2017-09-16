Pro Kabaddi 2017: Pardeep Stars as Patna Pirates Edge Past UP Yodha
News18.com | September 16, 2017, 10:23 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017. Match between UP Yodha and Patna Pirates through our live blog.
Sep 16, 2017 10:21 pm (IST)
Full-time: All-out for UP Yodhas in the dying minutes. Those three points ensure Patna a 45-42 win . Phew! This match will certainly go down as one of the most memorable matches of the entire PKL season. Pardeep Narwal ends the match with a whooping 15 raid points. Pirates notch their seventh win, and maintain their second spot in Zone B.
Sep 16, 2017 10:16 pm (IST)
This is some match. Just when one thought that Patna cannot come back in the match, Pardeep produces a super raid of three points. Both teams not giving an inch. Tension can be cut by a knife right now. 40-40 is the score with just over a minute to go.
Sep 16, 2017 10:10 pm (IST)
UP Yodha doing the unexpected. Clawing their way back into the game, Rishank and Nitin Tomar get successful raids with one point each. They inflict an all out on Patna and get 3 points. UP now leading 40-36 in the see-saw battle. Woah!
Sep 16, 2017 10:05 pm (IST)
Super 10 for Patna's Narwal and UP's Nitin Tomar. But Patna have a comfortable lead now at 35-31.
Sep 16, 2017 9:59 pm (IST)
No lead is big enough for UP Yodhas till the time Manu Goyat and Pardeep Narwal are there in Patna Pirates. Slowly inching ahead in the game now Patna with 30-28.
Sep 16, 2017 9:54 pm (IST)
UP get an all out, and with that three important points. That brings them at par with Patna to 26-26.
Sep 16, 2017 9:43 pm (IST)
Half-time: Umpires take long to review a Pardeep Narwal raid. Clearly Pardeep had touched three defenders, but been awarded one point. Not happy with the decision Patna camp. At the end first half Patna and UP are even steven at 20-20.
Sep 16, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)
Patna suddenly cruising ahead. Now take a healthy lead of four points. UP defenders have no answers for Pardeep Narwal. UP trailing 20-16.
Sep 16, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)
A neck-to-neck, gripping contest going on at the moment. There is nothing much to separate between the two sides till now. Pardeep Narwal shning for Patna, while Rishank is fighting hard for UP. Patna now in lead 14-12.
Sep 16, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)
It's a super raid from UP's Rishank Devadiga. Takes on three defenders to secure three crucial points. UP lead 8-5.
Sep 16, 2017 9:26 pm (IST)
Surprise substitution for Patna. Skipper Pardeep narwal goes out and makes way for Vikas Jaglan. Patna catching up to UP. Scores level at 4-4.
Sep 16, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)
A brief timeout taken by the umpires. And the play resumes with a successful raid by Nitin Tomar. UP leads 3-1.
Sep 16, 2017 9:21 pm (IST)
Nitin Tomar starts the proceedings for the UP outfit. The costliest player of the league returns with an empty first raid, while Patna Pirates draws first blood.
Sep 16, 2017 9:17 pm (IST)
Welcome to match no 81 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 between UP Yodha and Patna Pirates. The players are ready for the toss. A great chance for home team Patna to move top of the table in Zone B.