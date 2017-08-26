Pro Kabaddi 2017: Patna Pirates Crush Tamil Thalaivas 35-24

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi 2017 match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas through our live blog.



Preview:



Patna Pirates will look to get back to winning ways when take take on Tamil Thalaivas. In their last match, they were held to a thrilling 36-36 draw by Bengal Warriors. So far, Patna haven't lost a single match in the season and they also won their first the matches.



While as for the Thalaivas, they have been very inconsistent. In the six matches that they have played, the Thalaivas have won two, lost two and drawn two.

Aug 26, 2017 9:01 pm (IST) FULL - TIME : Ajay Thakur with a super 10 which means that he has now got 10 raid points in the match. However, he didnt get any support from teammates and that has resulted in a huge 24-35 defeat at the hands of Patna Pirates.

Aug 26, 2017 8:57 pm (IST) With just 30 second to go, Patna Pirates lead 35-23 and they are ins seach for some bonus points to improve their position in the table.

Aug 26, 2017 8:53 pm (IST) Monu Goyat with a super 10 as he wins his 10th touch point of the night. He has compeltely overshadowed his teammate and star Pardeep Narwal tonight. Patna lead 33-20.

Aug 26, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Monu Goyat wins his 9th touch point of the night to keep Patna in control, who now lead 32-20 with just four minutes to go. A comprehensive performance so far from the Pirates.

Aug 26, 2017 8:45 pm (IST) Dong Geon Lee wins a touch point to keep the Thalaivas alive. But Pardeep Narwal also wins a point during his raid and Patna now lead 30-18.

Aug 26, 2017 8:45 pm (IST) Monu Goyat is on fire as he affects an all-out and wins five points for his team. Patna Pirates now lead by 28-16 and Thalaivas are staring down the barrel with 8 minutes to go.

Aug 26, 2017 8:39 pm (IST) Pardeep Narwal got too eager there after seeing only four Thalaiva defenders. But because of his excitement he is caught by the defenders. Thalaivas now trail by just 5 points.

Aug 26, 2017 8:39 pm (IST) Just three Thalaiva players remain on the court as Vineet Kumar is taken out during his raid. Patna Pirates now lead 23-16 as umpire takes a time-out.

Aug 26, 2017 8:36 pm (IST) Monu Goyat once again does the damage for Patna and this time he takes out two Thalaiva defenders. Patna lead 20-13.

Aug 26, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) Monu Goyat is rading out of his skin at the moment as he wins his second raid point in as many raids. But Ajay Thakur has cancelled that very quickly during his raid and the score read 18-12 in favour of Patna.

Aug 26, 2017 8:33 pm (IST) Thalaiva's Dong Geon Lee is brought crashing down by the Patna defenders and they lead 17-11 after first five minutes in second half.

Aug 26, 2017 8:32 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur looks like a man on a mission as he starts the proceedings in the second half with a stunning touch point. While during Patna's raid, Pardeep Narwal is is out by Hooda in sensational style.

Aug 26, 2017 8:30 pm (IST) Half-time: Pardeep Narwal has put his opening woes behind and wins another two points to extend Patna's lead to 16-9. Stunning end to the half.

Aug 26, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) With just one Thalaiva defender left, Pardeep Narwal goes and wins the point. Thalaiva's have been all-out and three points to Patna who now lead 14-9.

Aug 26, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) Monu Goyat with a touch point and he moves Patna Pirates in the lead. Pardeep Narwal in the next Patna raid wins his first point of the day to extend that lead. While in Thalaiva's next raid, Vineet Kumar is taken down by the defenders. Patna lead 11-8.

Aug 26, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) Patna Pirates have leveled the match in dramatic circumstances as they once again bring down Prapanjan during his raid. With just under 3 minutes to go, the match is lcoked at 8-8.

Aug 26, 2017 8:17 pm (IST) Thalaiva's Darshan with yet another brilliant tackle against Pardeep Narwal and it is the second time he has taken out the star Patna raider. But in Thalaivas next raid, a super tackle by the three Patna defenders on Ajay Thakur and they win two points. Thalaivas now lead 8-6.

Aug 26, 2017 8:16 pm (IST) Prapanjan once again fails to make his mark and concedes a point as he is taken down by the Patna defenders. But Patna's Vikas Jaglan couldn't capitalise on it and in the do or die raid, he is brought down by the defenders. Thalaivas lead 7-4.

Aug 26, 2017 8:13 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur is now taken out by the Patna defenders and they win a point. But in the next Patna raid, Ajay Thakur has his revenge as he orchestrates a brilliant tackle against Monu Goyat. Thalaivas now lead 6-3.

Aug 26, 2017 8:11 pm (IST) Thalaiva's C Arun with a brilliant piece of defending as he grabs hold of Patna's Vinod Kumar. Thalaivas now lead 5-2 and are growing into the match with every passing minute.

Aug 26, 2017 8:09 pm (IST) Prapanjan tried to avoid the defenders and in doing so he walked onto the yellow line without touching the defender. One point for Patna Pirates.

Aug 26, 2017 8:06 pm (IST) Thalaiva's Ajay Thakur wins a point as he wins a touch point. While in Patna's next do or die raid, Monu Goyat walks out of the court and concedes a point. Thalaivas then once again get rid of Pardeep Narwal as he is taken out once more. Thalaivas lead 4-1.

Aug 26, 2017 8:05 pm (IST) Prapanjan had to go for a touch point as it was do or die raid and in trying to do so, he is brought down by Pradeep Narwal. Match locked at 1-1.

Aug 26, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) Tamil Thalaivas have shown intent early on in the day as they have taken out star raider Pradeep Nawral early on in the first half. Stunning start for the Thalaivas.

Aug 26, 2017 8:02 pm (IST) TOSS: Patna Pirates have won the toss and they have opted for the right hand side of the court.

Aug 26, 2017 7:55 pm (IST) The players are coming out onto the pitch and expect a blockbuster match to be played in Mumbai. The captains will now come for the toss soon.

Aug 26, 2017 7:51 pm (IST) While as for the Thalaivas, they have been very inconsistent. In the six matches that they have played, the Thalaivas have won two, lost two and drawn two.

Aug 26, 2017 7:51 pm (IST) Patna Pirates will look to get back to winning ways when take take on Tamil Thalaivas. In their last match, they were held to a thrilling 36-36 draw by Bengal Warriors. So far, Patna haven't lost a single match in the season and they also won their first the matches.