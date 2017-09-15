GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2017: Patna Pirates Thrash Telugu Titans 46-30

News18.com | September 15, 2017, 9:05 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans through our live blog.

Sep 15, 2017 9:05 pm (IST)

Full-time: Monu Goyat wins a touch point and also a bonus point to extend his team's lead. Nilesh Salunkhe is then taken down while Pardeep Narwal wins another raid point. Patna defenders then affect another all out as they bring down Farhad. Monu Goyat is then taken down in the last raid of the day but that doesn't matter as Patna thrash Titans 46-30.

Sep 15, 2017 8:57 pm (IST)

Patna's Vishnu is brought down by the defenders but Pardeep Narwal wins a point for his team to keep Patna in command of the match. Patna defenders then get rid of Vikas in his do or die raid and now they lead 37-26 with four mins to go.

Sep 15, 2017 8:47 pm (IST)

Following the time-out, Titans' Elangeshwaran is ousted by the Patna defenders but before goind down he managed to win a touch point. And then Pardeep Narwal wins a raid point for his team. Patna defenders affect an all out and winn three point but Titans' raider Nilesh Salunke had wona bonus point before going down. Patna lead 33-21.

Sep 15, 2017 8:41 pm (IST)

A flurry of raids from both the teams and the score is moving in the upward direction for both Patna and Titans. Monu Goyat and Pardeep Narwal win a raid point each for Patna while Rahul Chaudhuri wins it for Titans. Patna lead 28-19 and umpire takes a time out. 

Sep 15, 2017 8:36 pm (IST)

Second half begins with Vikas winning a touch point for Titans. Monu Goyat then returns the favour by winning a touch point for Patna. In his do or die raid, Vikrant is taken down while Pardeep is also taken down in Patna do or die raid. Patna lead 25-18.

Sep 15, 2017 8:31 pm (IST)

Half-time: Pardeep Narwal wins a touch point and then Titans are all-out after Vikas is brought down by the defeders and he was the last man from his team so its and all-out. Rahul Chaudhuri then caught by the defenders and at half-time, Patna lead 23-16.

Sep 15, 2017 8:27 pm (IST)

Pardeep then wins a touch point for Patna and the defenders get rid Nilesh Salunkhe and they level the match. Titans Maghsoudlou wins is brought down and Monu Goyat wins a touch point and Patna now lead 16-14.

Sep 15, 2017 8:23 pm (IST)

Titans are somewhat on a comeback trail as Rahul Chaudhuri wins back to back raid point and the defenders also bring down Vinod Kumar. Rahul Chaudhuri then wins three points to help his team into the lead. Titans now lead 12-11. 

Sep 15, 2017 8:18 pm (IST)

Pardeep Narwal with another stunning piece of play for Patna and this time he wins four points courtesy of a super tackle. He gets rid of three defenders and also wins a bonus point in the process as the Titans are all out. Patna defenders then catch hold of Nilesh Salunkhe and they lead 11-4.

Sep 15, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)

Pardeep Narwal has started the match in stunning fashion as he ousts three defenders in his first raid itself. Titans defenders then catch hold of Pardeep in Patna's next raid. Rahul Chaudhuri wins his first point of the day during his raid. While Patna defenders bring down Maghsoudlou. Patna lead 6-2.

Sep 15, 2017 8:13 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans. Rahul Chaudhuri won the toss and they opted for the left hand side of the court.

