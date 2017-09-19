Pro Kabaddi 2017, Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Highlights: As It Happened

PREVIEW: The 85th match of the Pro Kabaddi League is between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls. After showing a lot of promise initially, Bulls have just perished. A lot rests on shoulders of the captain Rohit Kumar, but others have been lackluster.



Patna, in Zone B have been the strongest team. They are likely to continue their sojourn in the league. Pardeep Narwal, as usual is the danger man for his opponents.

Sep 19, 2017 10:31 pm (IST) Another comfortable win for Patna Pirates. Nothing to choose between the two teams. Struggle continues for Bengaluru. Patna win 36-32.

Sep 19, 2017 10:30 pm (IST) Ajay Kumar is having tough time today. Just five minutes remaining, It looks all but over for Bengaluru. 34-21.

Sep 19, 2017 10:29 pm (IST) You cannot keep Pardeep out of action for too long. The youngster gets a a super raid. Becomes first player to amass 200 raid points this season. Also get an all-out after that. Patna sitting comfortable at 30-15.

Sep 19, 2017 10:27 pm (IST) Half-time: Lead widening for Patna. Ajay Kumar gets one point for Patna just before the half-time buzzer. Doesn't look like a match where Bengaluru can make a comeback. It's 19-11.

Sep 19, 2017 10:25 pm (IST) Ajay Kumar, raider from Bengaluru is having a bad day. Not being able to make successful raids. That has pushed his team on the backfoot.

Sep 19, 2017 9:30 pm (IST) All-out for Bengaluru. Bad start for the team. Rohit Kumar not at his best today. It's 14-6 already.

Sep 19, 2017 9:27 pm (IST) Just empty raids coming from Bengaluru. While Manu and Pardeep continue to score. It's 9-3.