Pro Kabaddi 2017, Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Highlights: As It Happened

PREVIEW: The 85th match of the Pro Kabaddi League is between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls. After showing a lot of promise initially, Bulls have just perished. A lot rests on shoulders of the captain Rohit Kumar, but others have been lackluster.
Patna, in Zone B have been the strongest team. They are likely to continue their sojourn in the league. Pardeep Narwal, as usual is the danger man for his opponents.
