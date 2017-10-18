GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2017: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Highlights - As It Happened

News18.com | October 18, 2017, 10:43 PM IST
Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as the Patna Pirates take on the Bengaluru Bulls.
Oct 18, 2017 8:59 pm (IST)

Incredible, Sunil Jaipal gets a bonus point with the final raid, but Pardeep Narwal has the final raid, and he settles for a tie. This finishes 29-29 but a morale victory for the Bulls.

Oct 18, 2017 8:55 pm (IST)

Monu Goyat might have turned this one right towards the end, gets away from the tackle and also gets his super 10. Pirates lead 29-28

Oct 18, 2017 8:53 pm (IST)

Pardeep Narwal really struggling in the last few raids, Bulls defender getting the better off him. Bulls lead 27-25.

Oct 18, 2017 8:48 pm (IST)

We are entering the final few minutes here, and Bulls lead 25-24..still only a 1 point game this.

Oct 18, 2017 8:40 pm (IST)

Maninder has been superb all night in defence,gets Vijay again, as Bulls lead 24-22

Oct 18, 2017 8:39 pm (IST)

8 minutes gone in the second half, and Bulls are maintaining a three point lead here, they are up 24-21

Oct 18, 2017 8:24 pm (IST)

That;s it, we have reached half time here and the Bulls are currently leading 18-16!

Oct 18, 2017 8:23 pm (IST)

Both teams defence prevailing now, as we have one unsuccessful raid after the other. Bulls currently leading 17-16.

Oct 18, 2017 8:21 pm (IST)

Less than three minutes left here in the first half, and Bulls we are currently level at 14-14!

Oct 18, 2017 8:18 pm (IST)

This game is neck to neck, as we enter the final six minutes, both teams are level at 9-9!

Oct 18, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)

Super Tackle from the Patna Pirates, Sachin capitalises on Rohit's indecision and gets him with an ankle hold. Patna lead 9-7!

Oct 18, 2017 8:14 pm (IST)

Superb from Mahender Singh, gets the danger man Pardeep Narwal with a brilliant tackl, Bulls level at 7-7! Great comeback.

Oct 18, 2017 8:12 pm (IST)

Pardeep Narwal responds in style, and gets two point in the next raid, Patna lead 7-4!

Oct 18, 2017 8:10 pm (IST)

Rohit Kumar with a great raid, slips out from the tackle and also gets another defender on his way out, Patna lead 5-4

Oct 18, 2017 8:06 pm (IST)

Pirates lead 3-0, Monu Goyat with a great raid there., and Bulls also lose a review. Patna lead 3-0!

Oct 18, 2017 8:03 pm (IST)

Pardeep Narwal starts with a running hand touch to get his first point for the day, Patna lead 2-0

Oct 18, 2017 8:02 pm (IST)

The star of yesterday Rohit starts with an unsuccessful raid, Patna lead 1-0

Oct 18, 2017 7:57 pm (IST)

Both sets of players are on the mat, and we are just minutes away from live action now.

Oct 18, 2017 7:54 pm (IST)

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog, today we have the Bengaluru Bulls taking on the Patna Pirates in the first match of the day. This promises to be another thriller!

