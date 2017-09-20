Pro Kabaddi 2017, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas.



Preview:



Patna Pirates take on Tamil Thalaivas in the match 86 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017.



It is a battle between two contrasting teams in the league as Patna Pirates are one of the in-form teams in the league, having won 8 matches out 15 played. While on the other hand Tamil Thalaivas have won just two matches this season are amongst the bottom placed teams.

Sep 20, 2017 10:23 pm (IST) Full-time: Lee continues his good form in the match as he wins a touch point. While Jahawar does the same for Patna in the dying seconds of the match. Ajay Thakur is then taken out and Patna edge Thalaivas by 41-39 in this thrilling clash.

Sep 20, 2017 10:15 pm (IST) Pardeep is finally taken out by the defenders while in his do or die raid, Prapanjan is taken out by the Patna defenders after the time out. Monu comes up with yet another two point raid for Patna. Dong Geon Lee then wins his first points of the day by winning a touch as well as a bonus point during Thalaivas raid. And following Pardeep's empty raid, Lee again wins a touch point. Patna now lead 39-35.

Sep 20, 2017 10:10 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur finally wins a point but Patna are on a roll as they win another three points courtesy of Monu Goyat wo comes up with a super raid. While the defenders bring down Thivakaran as they win another three points. Monu is then caught during his raid while Prapanjan wins a touch point during Thalaivas' raid. Pardeep and Ajay score points of their respevtive raids as Patna lead 34-29 with 10 mins to go.

Sep 20, 2017 10:07 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur is then taken out by the Patna defenders while Monu Goyat wins a point for them. Prapanjan wins a point for Thalaivas and then they level the match once again by taking down Pardeep Narwal. Monu wins a touch point and also a bonus point in Patna's next raid. While the Patna defender bring down Prapanjan again to lead 27-24.

Sep 20, 2017 10:05 pm (IST) Monu Goyat starts the second half on a stunning note as he wins a touch point as well as a raid point. Ajay Thakur then wins a touch point for his team. Pardeep Narwal takes out two defenders to win two points. Ajay Thakur and Pardeep Narwal is having a fight of their own as they are winning raid points for their respective teams for fun. Pardeep Narwal then affects a super raid and wins four points to level the match at 22-22.

Sep 20, 2017 10:01 pm (IST) Half-time: Ajay Thakur comes up with a stunning super tackle as he affects an all-out and wins four points in the process. Pardeep Narwal is then taken out by the Thalaivas. Ajay Thakur is also taken out in his raid while Monu Goyat wins a touch point. Thivakaran is taken out in the last raid of the half and Thalaivas lead 18-13.

Sep 20, 2017 9:37 pm (IST) Patna's Vijay ends the rut by winning two touch point in three raids. Ajay Thakur continues to shine as he wins another touch point. Monu Goyat wins a touch point for Patna. While Prapanjan wins a touch point as well as a bonus point in the same raid to extend Thalaivas' lead. Vinod Kumar then taken out two defenders while raiding for Patna. Thalaivas now lead 11-8.

Sep 20, 2017 9:35 pm (IST) Thivakaran is then taken out by the Patna defenders while Pardeep Narwal wins a touch point to make it a one point game now. Ajay Thakur continues his good early form to win a touch point. And after Pardeep's empty raid, Prapanjan wins a touch point to extend Thalaiva's lead. Patna suffer a big blow as Pardeep is taken out. While Prapanjan opens up a five point lead by winning a touch point for the Thalaivas.

Sep 20, 2017 9:33 pm (IST) After Tamil Thalaivas won the toss, K Prapanjan started the proceedings by winning a touch point on the first raid of the day. Star Patna raider Pardeep Nanrwal also gets a touch point for his team. Ajay Thakur then wins a touch point for Thalaivas and after Pardeep's empty raid, Thivakaran wins a point for Thalaivas. Monu Goyat is taken out by the Thalaivas and they lead 4-1.

