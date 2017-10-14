Pro Kabaddi 2017, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, Highlights: As It Happened

Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Patna Pirates take on Tamil Thalaivas.



PREVIEW: Patna Pirates have been in great form this season as well. Pardeep Narwal as usual has been brilliant, and is the only player to rake up 250 raid points this season. Tamil Thalaivas' Ajay Thakur is a distant second. That just shows Pardeep's and Patna' domination in the PKL. Again all eyes will be on 'the man' from Patna, as this looks to be a high-scoring game.



Tamil Thalaivas will be looking to bring the curtain down on their season with a victory against defending champions Patna after a disappointing campaign that saw numerous close matches slip out of their hands. Chennai managed a few thrilling last-gasp wins but their over-reliance on skipper Ajay Thakur has undermined their collective effort.

Oct 14, 2017 8:59 pm (IST) Full-time: In the last raid of the match, Pardeep just gets one point. Bad loss for Patna here. Thalaivas win 40-37.

Oct 14, 2017 8:58 pm (IST) Now Ajay with the raid. He is rightly wasting his time. And Patna make a costly mistake. The defender tries to catch Ajay, and concedes a point. It's 40-36.

Oct 14, 2017 8:57 pm (IST) Pardeep gets a bonus point. After that they get a tackle point too. It's getting really close here. The score stands at 39-35, as Patna manages to get one more tackle point.

Oct 14, 2017 8:54 pm (IST) Pardeep has scored 16 of the 32 points his team has acquired till now. That just shows how dependent they are on this man. And Manu gets an unsuccessful raid. It's 39-32.

Oct 14, 2017 8:51 pm (IST) The crisis man, Prapanjan changes the complexion of the game with a two-point raid. That makes it 38-32.

Oct 14, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Manu Goyat gets a point for a raid, that was reviewed by the TV umpire. That one took some time coming.In fact he gets another one. It's 36-31.

Oct 14, 2017 8:48 pm (IST) This is a bad time for Ajay Thakur to committ a mistake. But Pardeep folows him, and makes a similar error. With five minutes to go, it's 36-29.

Oct 14, 2017 8:47 pm (IST) Pardeep and Ajay get one point each. This is turning out to be battle of the skippers. It's 35-28.

Oct 14, 2017 8:46 pm (IST) Pardeep gets a raid, and an all-out with that. That is the opening that patna were looking for. They are coming back into the game. Thos could be dangerous for Patna. It's 34-27.

Oct 14, 2017 8:44 pm (IST) Ajay takes matter in his hands now. Gets two points to make it 34-23.

Oct 14, 2017 8:43 pm (IST) Now Pardeep gets a raid point. Is it too late for patna now. In the next raid he gets two points as well. It's 32-23 now.

Oct 14, 2017 8:42 pm (IST) After a time-out, Manu Goyat gets one back. While Ajay Thakur continues with his empty raids. It's 31-20.

Oct 14, 2017 8:39 pm (IST) Thakur taking a lot of time in his raids. He stands close to the line, while wasting the time, looking at the clock. In the next raid he gets a point too. So it's turing out to be a good match for him. It's 31-19 in favour of Thalaivas.

Oct 14, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) Manu Goyat has been lacklustre. But he's still trying and gets a point from his raid. It's 30-19.

Oct 14, 2017 8:36 pm (IST) Now Vineet gets an unsuccessful raid for Thalaivas. That takes the score to 30-18.

Oct 14, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) Pardeep and Arun come up with empty raids. After the time-out, Arun gets another empty raid. Thaliavs need to waste some time here. They are still in a strong position. And with this they get a tackle point too. It's 30-17.

Oct 14, 2017 8:34 pm (IST) Pardeep scores. And their defence too gets them a point. They are narrowing down the lead now. It's 29-17.

Oct 14, 2017 8:33 pm (IST) In super-tackle, Ajay Thakur gets caught. A rare mistake from him today. That fetches Patna two points. It's 29-15.

Oct 14, 2017 8:32 pm (IST) That is six empty raids on the trot since the half-time. In the do-or-die raid Vijay gets a point for Patna. They open their account in the second half. It's 29-13.

Oct 14, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) Half-time: Two empty raids and then Vikas gets an unsuccessful raid. That makes it 29-12. After that we have two empty raids, that marks the end of first half. Thalaivas are in a comfortable position now.

Oct 14, 2017 8:22 pm (IST) Parpanjan gets another point. He has been consistent in his raiding, and has taken the pressure off from his skippers shoulders. It's 28-12.

Oct 14, 2017 8:21 pm (IST) After a small time-out, Manu Goyat concedes a raid point. He is feeling the pressure now. It's 27-12.

Oct 14, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) Another bad attempt by Pardeep. Dubki King's plans being thwarted by Chennai. It's 26-11 in favour of Thalaivas.

Oct 14, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Pardeep's raid goes unsuccessful. And Ajay, in the next raid gets a point, and the all-out as well. It's 25-11 with a little over three minutes to go in the first half.

Oct 14, 2017 8:17 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur into the act again. Scores again. He is gliding past the Patna defence. It's 21-10.

Oct 14, 2017 8:16 pm (IST) And Pardeep scores his 8th raid point for the night. It's 20-10.

Oct 14, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) Ajay and Pardeep have empty raids on the trot. That is a rare sight. Prapanjan makes up for it by scoring two. Its' 20-8.

Oct 14, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) Pardeep Narwal gets enough opening to score two points. He is slowly getting into the groove. It's 18-8 now.

Oct 14, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur comes and gets a two-point raid. That is brilliant stuff today from Thalaivas. It's 18-6 now.