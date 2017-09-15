Pro Kabaddi 2017, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Highlights: As It Happened

Full-time: Monu Goyat wins a touch point and also a bonus point to extend his team's lead. Nilesh Salunkhe is then taken down while Pardeep Narwal wins another raid point. Patna defenders then affect another all out as they bring down Farhad. Monu Goyat is then taken down in the last raid of the day but that doesn't matter as Patna thrash Titans 46-30.
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans through our live blog.
Following the time-out, Titans' Elangeshwaran is ousted by the Patna defenders but before goind down he managed to win a touch point. And then Pardeep Narwal wins a raid point for his team. Patna defenders affect an all out and winn three point but Titans' raider Nilesh Salunke had wona bonus point before going down. Patna lead 33-21.
Pardeep Narwal has started the match in stunning fashion as he ousts three defenders in his first raid itself. Titans defenders then catch hold of Pardeep in Patna's next raid. Rahul Chaudhuri wins his first point of the day during his raid. While Patna defenders bring down Maghsoudlou. Patna lead 6-2.
-
15 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 183/420.0 overs 150/820.0 oversPakistan beat World XI by 33 runs
-
13 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 174/620.0 overs 175/319.5 oversWorld XI beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
-
12 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 197/520.0 overs 177/720.0 oversPakistan beat World XI by 20 runs
-
07 - 09 Sep, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy WI vs ENG 123/1057.3 overs 194/1052.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 170/720.0 overs 174/319.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets