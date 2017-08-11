Pro Kabaddi 2017 Points Table, Season 5 Highlights: PKL Match Results So Far

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Points Table Zone A Teams P W L D PTS SD Gujarat Fortunegiants 4 2 1 1 13 12 Puneri Paltan 3 2 1 0 11 15 U Mumba 4 2 2 0 10 -15 Haryana Steelers 3 1 1 1 9 11 Dabang Delhi K.C. 4 1 3 0 7 -21 Jaipur Pink Panthers 2 1 1 0 6 -2

Zone B Teams P W L D PTS SD Bengaluru Bulls 7 3 3 1 20 -7 Patna Pirates 3 3 0 0 15 27 Bengal Warriors 3 2 1 0 11 20 Telugu Titans 7 1 5 1 11 -37 U.P. Yoddha 3 2 1 0 10 -2 Tamil Thalaivas 3 1 2 0 7 -1



The fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will see a total of 12 teams participating in the tournament, divided into two zones. The PKL 2017 schedule for the season is a rigorous one with the tournament lasting for three months, starting July 28, 2017 and the final being played in Chennai of October 28, 2017.Pro Kabaddi 2017 matches will be played in the caravan format with the teams playing in 12 cities. Patna Pirates are once again the favourites, having won the title in the past two seasons.Let's now take a look at the Pro Kabaddi results and margin of the matches that has happened so far in the season -Match 1 - Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas : Telugu Titans Thrash Tamil Thalaivas 32-27 in OpenerMatch 2 - U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan : Puneri Paltan Beat U Mumbai 33-21Match 3 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi : Dabang Delhi Edge Past Jaipur Pink Panthers 30-26Match 4 - Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates : Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans 35-28Match 5 - U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers : U Mumba Edge Haryana Steelers 29-28Match 6 - Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls : Bengaluru Bulls Beat Telugu Titans 31-21Match 7 - Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi : Gujarat Fortunegiants Crush Dabang Delhi 26-20Match 8 - Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha : UP Yoddha Thrash Telugu Titans 31-18Match 9 - Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers : Match TiedMatch 10 - Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors : Bengal Warriors beat 30-24 Telugu TitansMatch 11 - Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates : Patna Pirates thump Telugu Titans 43-36Match 12 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas : Bengaluru Bulls Prevail Over Tamil Thalaivas 32-31Match 13 - Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi : Puneri Paltan Edge 26-21 Dabang DelhiMatch 14 - U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi : U Mumba Defeat Dabang Delhi 36-22Match 15 - Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha : UP Yoddha Defeat Bengaluru Bulls 32-27Match 16 - Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha : Bengal Warriors Thrash U.P Yoddha 40-20Match 17 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates : Patna Pirates Defeat Bengaluru Bulls 46-32Match 18 - Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers : Haryana Steelers Thrash Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-20Match 19 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans : Match TiedMatch 20 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors : Bengaluru Bulls Beat Bengal Warriors 31-25Match 21 - Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers : Jaipur Pink Panthers Edge Bengaluru Bulls 30-28Match 22 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas : Tamil Thalaivas Beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-24.Match 23 - Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat U Mumba 39-21