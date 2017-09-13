GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan Beat Haryana Steelers 38-22

News18.com | September 13, 2017, 10:29 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi 2017 match between Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltans through our live blog.


Sep 13, 2017 10:16 pm (IST)

Full-time: Wazir Singh wins a point for Steelers but it is cancelled by Deepak Hooda in Paltans next raid. Deepak Kumar is then brought down crashing and Deepak Hooda is revived, who wins a raid point off his next raid. In the end, Puneri Paltans beat Haryana Steelers 38-22.

Sep 13, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)

Deepak Kumar Dahiya  are trying his best to get the hosts back into match and he has won few points on the run. But Deepak Kumar and Sandeep continues to sizzle for the visitors as they now lead 31-19 with 4 mins to go.

Sep 13, 2017 9:58 pm (IST)

Deepak Hooda is caught by the Haryana defenders and its a super tackle as well. While Prasanth Kumar and Rajesh Mondal are taken out in back to back Haryana raids. Deepak Kumar Dahiya then wins a touch point and bonus point for Haryana. While Deepak Hooda wins two points for his team as well. Paltans lead 24-14 n second half.

Sep 13, 2017 9:41 pm (IST)

Half-time:  A flurry of unsuccessful raid towards the end of the half. Deepak Kumar Dahiya and Wazir Singh are taken out by the Paltan defenders. While Deepak Hooda and Manish Mondal are taken out by the Steelers. Pune lead 18-6 at half time.

Sep 13, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)

Hosts Haryana Steelers are struggling at the moment as they have just one point on the board. While Deepak Hooda is turning on the style as he has already 4 points in his kitty. Paltans lead 13-2.

Sep 13, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)

Deepak Kumar Dahiya has started the match in a stunning fashion as he was won three raid points for far for the Paltans. While Prasanth Kumar is taken down as Pune lead 4-1

Sep 13, 2017 6:51 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second match of the day between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltans.

  • 13 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup
    PAK vs WXI
    174/6
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    World XI beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup
    PAK vs WXI
    197/5
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Pakistan beat World XI by 20 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 - 09 Sep, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy
    WI vs ENG
    123/10
    57.3 overs
    		 194/10
    52.5 overs
    England beat West Indies by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    170/7
    20.0 overs
    		 174/3
    19.2 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 - 07 Sep, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh
    BAN vs AUS
    305/10
    113.2 overs
    		 377/10
    119.5 overs
    Australia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES