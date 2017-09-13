GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan Beat Haryana Steelers 38-22

PuneriPaltan inflicted a heavy defeat on Haryana Steelers as they won 38-22. Deepak NiwasHooda scored 12points for PuneriPaltan and he was ably supported by SandeepNarwal who contributed eight points.

Updated:September 13, 2017, 11:47 PM IST
Puneri Paltan take on Gujarat Fortunegiants. (Twitter)
PuneriPaltan inflicted a heavy defeat on Haryana Steelers as they won 38-22. Deepak NiwasHooda scored 12points for PuneriPaltan and he was ably supported by SandeepNarwal who contributed eight points. Haryana Steelers paid the price of a terrible start and never recovered from it. Deepak Dahiya was the lone spark for Haryana as he ended up with 11points.

PuneriPaltan are now third in Zone A with 37 points after 10 matches. Haryana Steelers remain second with 46 points from 14 matches.

It was a slow start from both teams with PuneriPaltan doing most of the scoring to lead 4-1 after five minutes. Haryana Steelers were struggling to get into the match as their raiders and defenders failed to get points on the board. PuneriPaltan capitalized and raced into a 9-1 lead after 10 minutes. Haryana Steelers suffered an all out in the 11th minute as they led 11-1.

Deepak Dahiya scored a raid point in the 13th minute as Haryana Steelers scored their second point of the match Rajesh Mondal scored with a two-point raid as PuneriPaltan extended their lead in the 14th minute.

Haryana Steelers forced a super tackle in the 15th minute as they scored first defensive points to trail 4-16. Steelers forced another super tackle in the 18th minute to trail 7-16. PuneriPaltan were dominant in the first half and went into the break leading 18-6. Haryana Steelers could manage just two raid points in the first 20 minutes of the match.

Haryana Steelers made a comeback in the second half as they forced two more super tackles to reduce the gap to nine points after 30 minutes. PuneriPaltan led 23-14 and looked in a comfortable position. Deepak NiwasHooda scored with a two-point raid in the 33rd minute to lead 26-15. Deepak Dahiya responded with a two-point raid for Haryana Steelers in the next minute.

PuneriPaltan inflicted an all out in the 37th minute to lead 31-19. Deepak Kumar Dahiya achieved a super 10 for Haryana Steelers as he was the lone warrior for his team. Deepak NiwasHooda came up with a super raid in the 40th minute as PuneriPaltan recorded a comfortable 38-22 victory.

