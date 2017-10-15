Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan Narrowly Beat Dabang Delhi 34-31

Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Puneri Paltan take on Dabang Delhi.



PREVIEW: Dabang Delhi would look to put aside their disappointing campaign aside, and concentrate on their remainder of matches. They have already suffered 15 losses in the tournament, and are up against one of the most consistent sides of the tournament—Puneri Paltan. For the Paltan, though, it is an important game since a win will get them closer to the top spot in Zone A so they will want to leave no stone unturned in order to secure a win.



They have an in-form captain Deepak Hooda, who has been one of their most consistent raider, and also Girish Maruti Ernak, the side’s top defender. Another man who can do the damage with his all-round display is Rajesh Mondal. The trio will be a tough combination for Delhi to overcome.

Oct 15, 2017 10:23 pm (IST) Full-time: Abolfazl gets a good raid point to get the score difference to two. But Mondal in the dying seconds keeps his calm, and gets a raid point to finish the match. Pune win 34-31.

Oct 15, 2017 10:22 pm (IST) Rajesh Mondal increases the lead for Pune, and Rohit then gets two more points for Delhi. This is a really close match. It's 33-30.

Oct 15, 2017 10:21 pm (IST) Anand patil gets an unsuccessful raid. That is a big blunder. But then Rohit Baliyan gets one raid point. It's 32-28.

Oct 15, 2017 10:18 pm (IST) Anand Patil gets one point for Delhi. In the last five minutes Pune havescored 16 points, to Delhi 6. It's 31-27.

Oct 15, 2017 10:17 pm (IST) Deepak gets another super raid. This is really bad defending by Delhi. Same old problems of defence coming up for Delhi again. It's 31-26.

Oct 15, 2017 10:15 pm (IST) And now a super-tackle. Pune have changed the course of this match, in minutes. Pune lead 27-25 now. Abolfazl committs a costly mistake. It's 27-25.

Oct 15, 2017 10:14 pm (IST) After a timeout, Rajesh Mondal gets a super-raid. That means that Pune and Delhi stand level. With this Delhi take a timeout. Pune take a massive four points from the raid. It's 24-24 at this moment.

Oct 15, 2017 10:09 pm (IST) Deepak gets an unsuccessful raid at a wrong time. But the same from Nilesh Shinde ensures that Pune has just two-points to cover now. It's 23-21.

Oct 15, 2017 10:07 pm (IST) Suresh Kumar pulls three back. He gets a wonderful raid in pressure situation. It's 22-20. This lead of delhi is inconnsequential now.

Oct 15, 2017 10:03 pm (IST) Abolfazl gets another point. This has, perhaps, been his most consistent performance. Then Pune pull back two points, courtesy Hooda's two-point raid. It's 21-17.

Oct 15, 2017 10:02 pm (IST) Delhi review for a bonus point. And they get it. Then Rajesh gets an empty raid. It's 20-15.

Oct 15, 2017 9:58 pm (IST) Deepak Hooda gets two raid points on the trot. This is a crucial moment in the match. They want more such raids from Deepak. It's 19-15.

Oct 15, 2017 9:56 pm (IST) Abolfazl has surprsingly been good today. He has managed to break the shackles, and has caused problems for his opponents. It's 19-14.

Oct 15, 2017 9:55 pm (IST) Monu has an unsuccessful raid. Pune then gets a raid point. It's 18-13 for Delhi.

Oct 15, 2017 9:52 pm (IST) Sriram gets an unsuccessful raid, which is follwed by Rajesh Mondals'. It's 17-12 in favour of Delhi.

Oct 15, 2017 9:52 pm (IST) Delhi, for a change look settled in the match, and are in no hurry. It's Pune who have to take the initiative to score, that hasn't happened so far.

Oct 15, 2017 9:50 pm (IST) Abolfazl gets another raid point. Looks like Delhi want to spoil Pune's campaign. Delhi lead 16-11.

Oct 15, 2017 9:43 pm (IST) Half-time: Deepak, just before the buzzer, gets a raid point. Delhi lead 14-10, but the coast is still not clear for them. Pune is a dangerous side, and Delhi needs to be wary of their opponents.

Oct 15, 2017 9:41 pm (IST) Rajesh Mondal gets an empty raid, as Abolfazl gets another raid point. It's 14-9.

Oct 15, 2017 9:40 pm (IST) Deepak Hooda has been under utilised in this half. He just has had three raids. He needs to step-up and take responsibility.

Oct 15, 2017 9:39 pm (IST) Sriram gets a raid point. Delhi trying to make a statement that they are no pushovers. Pune is succumbing to Delhi defence now. Suresh Kumar gets an unsuccessful raid and Delhi lead 13-9.

Oct 15, 2017 9:37 pm (IST) Abolfazl gets a raid point. It's been a nightmarish tournament for him. Delhi lead narrowly at 9-8.

Oct 15, 2017 9:36 pm (IST) And finally there is a successful raid from Delhi. Sriram gets a raid point. That is followed by a raid from Rajesh Mondal. That is being reviewed by the umpires. But the points not given to Rajesh. It's 8-8 now.

Oct 15, 2017 9:33 pm (IST) Good support at home will propel Pune to perfrom to the best of the abilities. The reaiders need to take some risks, as not much has been done by them, on both sides.

Oct 15, 2017 9:32 pm (IST) Akhshay Jadhav too gets a raid point for Pune. Now Pune slowly starting to inch ahead. This is where Delhi has to be really careful. It's 8-6.

Oct 15, 2017 9:31 pm (IST) Veteran defeder Dharamraj comes for a raid. But that is an empty raid only. Then a series of empty raids follow after that. And Puneri Paltan gets a super tackle, and with that two points as well. It's 7-6 for Pune now.

Oct 15, 2017 9:29 pm (IST) Pune's defence hasn't got any tackle points till now in the match. It's not a very usual sight, as they are the best defence in this whole league. And Rohit gets one point from Delhi, as Pune pulls one back. It's 6-5 for Delhi.

Oct 15, 2017 9:27 pm (IST) Rajesh Mondal with another unsuccessful raid. That makes it 4-4.

Oct 15, 2017 9:26 pm (IST) There's a loud cheer as local hero Deepak Hooda comes for a raid for the first time in the match. But he returns with an empty raid. Rohit gets a raid point then. It's 4-3 now.