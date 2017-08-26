Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan Stun U Mumba 26-24

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi 2017 match between U Mumba and Puneri Pultan through our live blog.
Preview:
U Mumba will look to win their first match at home against rivals Puneri Paltan in what is being touted as the Maharashtra Derby. In their last group match, U Mumba were thrashed by Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Aug 26, 2017 10:22 pm (IST)
GAME OVER: Puneri Paltans have pulled off a stunning comeback win against their rivals 26-24. With this defeat, U Mumba are still winless at home this season.
Aug 26, 2017 10:21 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltans are in pole position to win the match now as Anup Kumar is brought down crashing by the defenders in the final minute and they lead 26-24 now.
Aug 26, 2017 10:19 pm (IST)
The Paltans mean business and Deepak Hooda starts the proceedings after time out with a touch point. Kashiling Adake is brought down by the Puneri defenders and for the first time they go into the lead 24-23.
Aug 26, 2017 10:15 pm (IST)
A string of tackles by both the teams and neither of the two sides are able to wins touch points. Mumba's Srikanth is first to be ousted. Paltan's Rajesh Mondal fails in his next attempt. While Srikanth is once again felled down the Puneri defenders. After all this dramatic play, U Mumba lead 23-22 with just five minutes to go.
Aug 26, 2017 10:13 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda once again wins a touch point for his team but in his next raid he is caught by the Mumba defenders. Mumba lead 22-20.
Aug 26, 2017 10:10 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda successfully raids and that has resulted in an all-out as well. Puneri Paltan are now just one point behind U Mumba courtesy of this brilliant play. But in the next Mumba raid, Srikanth Jadhav wins a touch point and the hosts now lead 21-19.
Aug 26, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)
Kashiling Adake once again is caught by the defenders and he concedes yet another point. Paltans now trail by just four points in the second half.
Aug 26, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)
In the do or die raid, Rajesh Mondal stands up tall and wins a touch point for his team. And with just 10 minutes to go, Paltan trail by five points now.
Aug 26, 2017 10:03 pm (IST)
Kashiling Adake finally ends the rut and wins a touch point for U Mumba. He gets rid of two Puneri defenders and Mumba lead 19-13 now.
Aug 26, 2017 10:02 pm (IST)
While on one hand U Mumba have been stuck on 17 points, Puneri Paltans have been moving ahead slowly and steadily. This latest touch point by Rajesh Mondal moves the visitors just four points behind Mumba.
Aug 26, 2017 10:00 pm (IST)
Shrikanth Jadhav finally runs out of luck in his do or die raid and in trying to win a touch point wades too far into the half and is caught by the defenders. U Mumba now lead 17-12.
Aug 26, 2017 9:58 pm (IST)
Paltan's Sandeep Narwal takes out two Mumba defenders and that helps the visitors go into the double digits for the first time. U Mumba lead 17-11 now.
Aug 26, 2017 9:55 pm (IST)
U Mumba continue to extend their lead as they bring down crashing Paltan's star raider Deepak Hooda. And in Mumba's next raid, Kashiling Adake wins a point to take their lead to 17-9.
Aug 26, 2017 9:53 pm (IST)
Both team start the second half with their respective empty raids. Deepak Hooda and Anup Kumar return home empty handed.
Aug 26, 2017 9:43 pm (IST)
Half-time: Kashiling Adake thought he had won a bonus point for his team but Paltans decided to review it. Replays showed that both legs were touching the ground at the same time and review was successful. This means that at half-time U Mumba lead 15-9.
Aug 26, 2017 9:43 pm (IST)
GB More is brought down crashing by the Mumba defenders and they extend their lead. Kashiling Adake in his next raid gets rid of two Paltan defenders and Mumba now lead 15-6.
Aug 26, 2017 9:40 pm (IST)
Bonus point for U Mumba after Srikanth Jadhav crosses the black line. The officials didn't see that so Srikanth opted for the review. Replays showed that he was right and that means that Mumba lead 12-6.
Aug 26, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)
Back to back raid points for Paltans as they have cut down the lead to five points now. Deepak Hooda and Rajesh Mondal with the respective touch points.
Aug 26, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)
With just three defenders in the Paltan side of the court, Kashiling Adake wins a touch point and the visitors are now down to two defenders. Catastrophe for Paltans has it was do or die raid and they forgot that and Rohit Kumar is ousted. Mumba's Anup Kumar then touches the last defender and Paltans are all-out. U Mumba lead 11-4.
Aug 26, 2017 9:30 pm (IST)
A defensive error from Paltan defenders and that has given Kashiling Adake a simple touch point. While on the other hand, Mumba defenders are working like a well-oiled machine as they get rid of Deepak Hooda. U Mumba lead 6-4 with 10 mins to go in the first half.
Aug 26, 2017 9:28 pm (IST)
Paltan's GB More brought down crashing in his do or die raid and that gave Mumba a slender lead in the half. However, the match is levelled once again as during Mumba's do or die raid, Srikanth Jadhav is tackled hard by the Paltan defenders. Match locked at 4-4.
Aug 26, 2017 9:26 pm (IST)
Srikanth Jadhav is setting the tone for Mumba early on in the half as he wins his second touch point of the day to level the match at 3-3. Stunning start to the match by both the teams.
Aug 26, 2017 9:23 pm (IST)
Srikanth Jadhav opens the Mumba account with a brilliant touch point. But it is cancelled in the next Puneri raid itself as Deepak Hooda wins his second touch point of the day. Paltans lead 2-1.
Aug 26, 2017 9:23 pm (IST)
U Mumba's star raider Anup Kumar starts with an empty raid but Puneri Paltan's Deepak Hooda wins a touch point to give his team an early team in the half.
Aug 26, 2017 9:15 pm (IST)
TOSS: Puneri Paltan have won the toss and they have chosen the right hand side of the court.
Aug 26, 2017 9:13 pm (IST)
The players have come out onto the court and the skippers are now making their way into the middle for the toss.
Aug 26, 2017 9:03 pm (IST)
Aug 26, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)
Aug 26, 2017 9:00 pm (IST)
