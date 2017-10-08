Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan Thrash Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-30

A rampant Puneri Paltan brushed past Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-30 in the Pro Kabaddi Season 5. From the word go, Puneri Paltan dominated the proceedings as their raiders and defenders were in top form. Rajesh Mondal scored 10 points whereas Girish Ernak scored five tackle points.It was a disappointing night for Jaipur who struggled to find any momentum and crashed to another defeat. Nitin Rawal was the lone bright spark for Jaipur and scored seven points.Puneri Paltan are third in Zone A with 63 points from 16 matches and remain on course to make it to the super playoffs. Jaipur Pink Panthers are fifth with 50 points from 18 matches.Puneri Paltan began the first half in rampaging manner as they inflicted an all out in the first five minutes to lead 9-0. Jaipur Pink Panthers scored their first point in the 7th minute as Manjeet Chhillar made a successful raid.Jaipur recovered from the early onslaught as their raiders got a couple of points to trail 7-17 in the 17th minute. Rajesh Mondal was in fine raiding form for Puneri Paltan as they led 19-9 at the end of the first half. Jaipur’s defence had a quiet first half as they scored just three points and allowed too many easy points to the opposition.Jaipur Pink Panthers had a mountain to climb in the second half and they got off to a nightmare start again. Puneri Paltan inflicted an all out in the 23rd minute to lead 25-10. The first ten minutes of second half were similar to first half as Puneri Paltan dominated the show. Pune scored 14 points compared to Jaipur’s four in the first 10 minutes of the second half.Jaipur Pink Panthers came to life in the next couple of minutes as they scored five points to trail 18-34 after 33 minutes. Rajesh Mondal scored with a raid in the 35th minute as Puneri Paltan 35-19 and were on course to a comfortable victory. Nitin Rawal scored a couple of raid points for Jaipur as they trailed 25-36 after 38 minutes. Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted an all out in the dying seconds to reduced the margin of defeat.Puneri Paltan took off their foot from the gas in the last couple of minutes but their early blitzkrieg ensured that they won 38-30 in the end.