Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan Thrash Tamil Thalaivas 33-20

Sep 29, 2017 8:27 pm (IST)

Monu wins a touch point for Puneri Paltans and then Vineet Kumar is taken out the Paltan defenders. Thalaivas defenders the affect a super tackle on Rajesh Mondal to win two points. Sandeep Narwal is then taken out by the Thalaiva defenders after Ajay Thakur empty raid. Deepak Hooda with an empty raid then and Ajay Thakur is then caught by the Paltans during his raid. The match locked at 10-10.