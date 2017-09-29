GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan Thrash Tamil Thalaivas 33-20

News18.com | September 29, 2017, 9:08 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan through our live blog.

Sep 29, 2017 9:03 pm (IST)

Following the time out, Pradap is taken out by the Puneri defenders with comfortable ease. Rajesh Mondal then wins a touch point for his team. Dong Geon Lee is once again caught by the Puneri defenders and he concedes a point. Deepak Hooda then affects an all-out and he wins three points. Puneri lead 30-18. 

Sep 29, 2017 8:56 pm (IST)

Prapanjan is then taken out during his raid and after Deepak Hooda's empty raid, Ajay Thakur is taken out during his raid. Rajesh Mondal wins another point to extend Paltans lead. Puneri Paltans lead 24-16 wins five mins left in the second half.

Sep 29, 2017 8:49 pm (IST)

Dong Geon Lee is taken down by the Puneri defenders and they win a point. Monu extends Puneri's lead by winning a touch point. Pradip wins a touch point for Thalaivas to end their rut. But Puneri's Deepak Hooda comes up with a super raid in which he wins five points. Puneri lead 21-15 with 10 mins to go in the second half.

Sep 29, 2017 8:41 pm (IST)

Arun starts the second half with an empty raid and so does Rajesh Mondal. Dong Geon Lee wins the first point of the second half via a touch point. Rajesh Mondal is then taken out by the Thalaiva defenders. Super tackle on Prapanjan and Paltans win two points. Deepak Hooda then level the match at 14-14 for Paltans by wininng a touch point. 

Sep 29, 2017 8:29 pm (IST)

Half-time: Deepak Hooda then wins a touch point for Paltans. Dong Geon Lee then wins a touch point as well as a bonus point to win two points. No further points in the dying seconds of the half as Thalaivas lead 12-11 at half time.

Sep 29, 2017 8:27 pm (IST)

Monu wins a touch point for Puneri Paltans and then Vineet Kumar is taken out the Paltan defenders. Thalaivas defenders the affect a super tackle on Rajesh Mondal to win two points. Sandeep Narwal is then taken out by the Thalaiva defenders after Ajay Thakur empty raid. Deepak Hooda with an empty raid then and Ajay Thakur is then caught by the Paltans during his raid. The match locked at 10-10.

Sep 29, 2017 8:15 pm (IST)

Star Thalaiva Ajay Thakur then wins a touch point during his raid and then the Tamil defenders take out Deepka Hooda again. Thakur continues his good form and wins another touch point for Thalaivas. Super tackle on Ajay Thakur then and Pune win two points. Rajesh Mondal wins another touch point for Puneri Paltans and the match is locked at 6-6 with nine mins gone in first half.

Sep 29, 2017 8:13 pm (IST)

Deepak Hooda wins the first point of the day for Puneri Paltans while K Prapanjan opens the account for Tamil Thalaivas. Hooda is then taken out by the Thalaivas during his raid. While Prapanjan wins a touch point in his do or die raid. Rajesh Mondal then wins a touch point as well as a bonus point to level the match 3-3 early on.

Sep 29, 2017 8:03 pm (IST)

TOSS: Puneri Paltans have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court. 

Sep 29, 2017 8:02 pm (IST)

This is the 100th match of the Pro Kabaddi League season 5 and expect this to be a blockbuster as two of the giants are about to collide.

Sep 29, 2017 7:42 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan.

