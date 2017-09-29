Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan Thrash Tamil Thalaivas 33-20

Following the time out, Pradap is taken out by the Puneri defenders with comfortable ease. Rajesh Mondal then wins a touch point for his team. Dong Geon Lee is once again caught by the Puneri defenders and he concedes a point. Deepak Hooda then affects an all-out and he wins three points. Puneri lead 30-18.
Dong Geon Lee is taken down by the Puneri defenders and they win a point. Monu extends Puneri's lead by winning a touch point. Pradip wins a touch point for Thalaivas to end their rut. But Puneri's Deepak Hooda comes up with a super raid in which he wins five points. Puneri lead 21-15 with 10 mins to go in the second half.
Arun starts the second half with an empty raid and so does Rajesh Mondal. Dong Geon Lee wins the first point of the second half via a touch point. Rajesh Mondal is then taken out by the Thalaiva defenders. Super tackle on Prapanjan and Paltans win two points. Deepak Hooda then level the match at 14-14 for Paltans by wininng a touch point.
Monu wins a touch point for Puneri Paltans and then Vineet Kumar is taken out the Paltan defenders. Thalaivas defenders the affect a super tackle on Rajesh Mondal to win two points. Sandeep Narwal is then taken out by the Thalaiva defenders after Ajay Thakur empty raid. Deepak Hooda with an empty raid then and Ajay Thakur is then caught by the Paltans during his raid. The match locked at 10-10.
Star Thalaiva Ajay Thakur then wins a touch point during his raid and then the Tamil defenders take out Deepka Hooda again. Thakur continues his good form and wins another touch point for Thalaivas. Super tackle on Ajay Thakur then and Pune win two points. Rajesh Mondal wins another touch point for Puneri Paltans and the match is locked at 6-6 with nine mins gone in first half.
Deepak Hooda wins the first point of the day for Puneri Paltans while K Prapanjan opens the account for Tamil Thalaivas. Hooda is then taken out by the Thalaivas during his raid. While Prapanjan wins a touch point in his do or die raid. Rajesh Mondal then wins a touch point as well as a bonus point to level the match 3-3 early on.
28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 334/550.0 overs 313/850.0 oversAustralia beat India by 21 runs
27 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 356/550.0 overs 258/535.1 oversEngland beat West Indies by 6 runs (D/L method)
24 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England ENG vs WI 369/950.0 overs 245/1039.1 oversEngland beat West Indies by 124 runs
24 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 293/650.0 overs 294/547.5 oversIndia beat Australia by 5 wickets
21 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England ENG vs WI 21/02.2 overs /oversMatch Abandoned