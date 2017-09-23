GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Highlights: As It Happened

News18.com | September 23, 2017, 10:52 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan through our live blog.
Sep 23, 2017 10:19 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltans pick up the win over Dabang Delhi. Final score 34-29

Sep 23, 2017 10:17 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi manage to tackle Rajesh Mondal with seconds to go. Too little too late for the hosts. 5 point lead for Puneri Paltans here. Score 34-29

Sep 23, 2017 10:16 pm (IST)

Abolfazl Maghsodlou just about misses the white line, and Pune take the point. Extend the lead to 7 points. Scores 34-27

Sep 23, 2017 10:14 pm (IST)

3 points for Dabang Delhi after they affect an all out on the rampaging Puneri Paltans. Score 27-33. 

Sep 23, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)

Abolfazl Maghsodlou snatches more points for Dabang Delhi. Score 23-33. 

Sep 23, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)

Abolfazl Maghsodlou steals a point here for Dabang Delhi, but is it too late?. Scores are 21-33 to Puneri Paltans.

Sep 23, 2017 10:08 pm (IST)

Couple of empty raids on both sides here. Score 33-20 for Puneri Paltans

Sep 23, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)

Rohit Baliyan of Dabang Delhi can't complete his raid. Puneri Paltans tackle him with ease

Sep 23, 2017 10:05 pm (IST)

Unbelievable second half resumes, with Puneri Paltans leading Dabang Delhi 32-19

Sep 23, 2017 10:02 pm (IST)

Deepak Hooda completes a Super 10 here in the second half. Puneri Paltans look a different outfit now. Score 32-19 in their favour

Sep 23, 2017 10:00 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltans have forced yet another all out against Dabang Delhi. Meraj Sheykh was the last man tackled. The match's complexion has changed completely. Puneri Paltans lead 30-18

Sep 23, 2017 9:59 pm (IST)

Excellent effort by Deepak Hooda as he completes a super raid. Puneri Paltans get 4 points on that. Lead Dabang Delhi 26-15

Sep 23, 2017 9:57 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltans have affected an all out against Dabang Delhi. Score 22-15. Excellent comeback in the second half

Sep 23, 2017 9:56 pm (IST)

That's 200 career points for Rajesh Mondal and the Puneri Paltans lead 17-15

Sep 23, 2017 9:55 pm (IST)

Abolfazl Maghsodlo makes his move, gets a point off the Paltans and the scores are tied again. 15-15

Sep 23, 2017 9:54 pm (IST)

Rajesh Mondal has a successful do or die raid, finally gets on the scoreboard as Puneri Paltans move into the lead. Score 15-14

Sep 23, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)

Another super tackle by Puneri Paltan. They have begun the second half very strongly. Score 14-13. 

Sep 23, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltans tackle Meraj Sheykh well as the keep eating into Delhi's lead. Score 14-11

Sep 23, 2017 9:50 pm (IST)

The second half begins with Monu managing to sneak in a point for Pune. Score 14-9

Sep 23, 2017 9:42 pm (IST)

Meraj Sheykh extends the lead for Dabang Delhi as they go into half time. Score 14-8 to the local favourites

Sep 23, 2017 9:39 pm (IST)

Meraj Sheykh slips away from Puneri Paltans. Takes 2 raid points and Delhi lead 13-7 with Pune down to 3 men.

Sep 23, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)

Delhi once again ensuring Pune do not get points off them. Rajesh Mondal kept out as Delhi take a 4 point lead now

Sep 23, 2017 9:36 pm (IST)

Nilesh Shinde picks up the bonus point for Dabang Delhi. They lead Puneri Paltans 10-7

Sep 23, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)

Unsuccessful team review for Dabang Delhi. But they keep the Puneri Paltan's Sandeep Narwal at bay. Score 9-7

Sep 23, 2017 9:32 pm (IST)

Sandeep Narwal is troubling the Dabang Delhi team, get's one more point. Closing the gap here. Socre 8-6

Sep 23, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)

Sandeep Narwal brings a point back on the toe touch for Puneri Paltans. Score 8-5 

Sep 23, 2017 9:30 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi's Abolfazal Maghsodlou wins the raid and so does Rohit Baliyan. Delhi lead Puneri Paltans 8-4 

Sep 23, 2017 9:26 pm (IST)

Rohit Kumar and Deepak Hooda taking points of Dabang Delhi. Close fight with scores at 4-3

Sep 23, 2017 9:20 pm (IST)

TOSS: Puneri Paltans have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court.

Sep 23, 2017 9:18 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League match between hosts Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan.

  • 21 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    ENG vs WI
    21/0
    2.2 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    IND vs AUS
    252/10
    50.0 overs
    		 202/10
    43.1 overs
    India beat Australia by 50 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    204/9
    42.0 overs
    		 210/3
    30.5 overs
    England beat West Indies by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    IND vs AUS
    281/7
    50.0 overs
    		 137/9
    21.0 overs
    India beat Australia by 26 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    176/9
    20.0 overs
    		 155/10
    19.3 overs
    West Indies beat England by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES