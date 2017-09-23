Pro Kabaddi 2017, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan through our live blog.
Sep 23, 2017 10:19 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltans pick up the win over Dabang Delhi. Final score 34-29
Sep 23, 2017 10:17 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi manage to tackle Rajesh Mondal with seconds to go. Too little too late for the hosts. 5 point lead for Puneri Paltans here. Score 34-29
Sep 23, 2017 10:16 pm (IST)
Abolfazl Maghsodlou just about misses the white line, and Pune take the point. Extend the lead to 7 points. Scores 34-27
Sep 23, 2017 10:14 pm (IST)
3 points for Dabang Delhi after they affect an all out on the rampaging Puneri Paltans. Score 27-33.
Sep 23, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)
Abolfazl Maghsodlou snatches more points for Dabang Delhi. Score 23-33.
Sep 23, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)
Abolfazl Maghsodlou steals a point here for Dabang Delhi, but is it too late?. Scores are 21-33 to Puneri Paltans.
Sep 23, 2017 10:08 pm (IST)
Couple of empty raids on both sides here. Score 33-20 for Puneri Paltans
Sep 23, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)
Rohit Baliyan of Dabang Delhi can't complete his raid. Puneri Paltans tackle him with ease
Sep 23, 2017 10:05 pm (IST)
Unbelievable second half resumes, with Puneri Paltans leading Dabang Delhi 32-19
Sep 23, 2017 10:02 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda completes a Super 10 here in the second half. Puneri Paltans look a different outfit now. Score 32-19 in their favour
Sep 23, 2017 10:00 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltans have forced yet another all out against Dabang Delhi. Meraj Sheykh was the last man tackled. The match's complexion has changed completely. Puneri Paltans lead 30-18
Sep 23, 2017 9:59 pm (IST)
Excellent effort by Deepak Hooda as he completes a super raid. Puneri Paltans get 4 points on that. Lead Dabang Delhi 26-15
Sep 23, 2017 9:57 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltans have affected an all out against Dabang Delhi. Score 22-15. Excellent comeback in the second half
Sep 23, 2017 9:56 pm (IST)
That's 200 career points for Rajesh Mondal and the Puneri Paltans lead 17-15
Sep 23, 2017 9:55 pm (IST)
Abolfazl Maghsodlo makes his move, gets a point off the Paltans and the scores are tied again. 15-15
Sep 23, 2017 9:54 pm (IST)
Rajesh Mondal has a successful do or die raid, finally gets on the scoreboard as Puneri Paltans move into the lead. Score 15-14
Sep 23, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)
Another super tackle by Puneri Paltan. They have begun the second half very strongly. Score 14-13.
Sep 23, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltans tackle Meraj Sheykh well as the keep eating into Delhi's lead. Score 14-11
Sep 23, 2017 9:50 pm (IST)
The second half begins with Monu managing to sneak in a point for Pune. Score 14-9
Sep 23, 2017 9:42 pm (IST)
Meraj Sheykh extends the lead for Dabang Delhi as they go into half time. Score 14-8 to the local favourites
Sep 23, 2017 9:39 pm (IST)
Meraj Sheykh slips away from Puneri Paltans. Takes 2 raid points and Delhi lead 13-7 with Pune down to 3 men.
Sep 23, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)
Delhi once again ensuring Pune do not get points off them. Rajesh Mondal kept out as Delhi take a 4 point lead now
Sep 23, 2017 9:36 pm (IST)
Nilesh Shinde picks up the bonus point for Dabang Delhi. They lead Puneri Paltans 10-7
Sep 23, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)
Unsuccessful team review for Dabang Delhi. But they keep the Puneri Paltan's Sandeep Narwal at bay. Score 9-7
Sep 23, 2017 9:32 pm (IST)
Sandeep Narwal is troubling the Dabang Delhi team, get's one more point. Closing the gap here. Socre 8-6
Sep 23, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)
Sandeep Narwal brings a point back on the toe touch for Puneri Paltans. Score 8-5
Sep 23, 2017 9:30 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi's Abolfazal Maghsodlou wins the raid and so does Rohit Baliyan. Delhi lead Puneri Paltans 8-4
Sep 23, 2017 9:26 pm (IST)
Rohit Kumar and Deepak Hooda taking points of Dabang Delhi. Close fight with scores at 4-3
Sep 23, 2017 9:20 pm (IST)
TOSS: Puneri Paltans have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court.
Sep 23, 2017 9:18 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League match between hosts Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan.