Pro Kabaddi 2017, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Highlights: As It Happened

PREVIEW: The 84th match of the Pro Kabaddi League is between two of the most consistent teams in the tournament— Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. Both the sides boast of some really strong names, but as has been the trend this season, a lot will depend on how the defenders fare from both the sides.



On recent form, Puneri has won the last two matches, while Haryana has tied one and lost one. Puneri Paltan have the experienced Dharamraj Cheralathan on their side, who at 43, is giving it his best on the mat. But it will be tough for Pune raiders to get past the combination of Surnender Nada and Mohit Chillar.

Sep 19, 2017 10:14 pm (IST) Another comfortable win for Patna Pirates. Nothing to choose between the two teams. Struggle continues for Bengaluru. Patna win 36-32

Sep 19, 2017 10:06 pm (IST) Ajay Kumar having tough time. Just five minutes remaining now. The gap is widening. It looks all but over for Bengaluru. It's 34-21.

Sep 19, 2017 9:54 pm (IST) You cannot keep Pardeep out of action for long. The youngster gets a super raid. Becomes first player in PKL 5 to amass 200 raid points. Also get an all-out right after that. Patna in a comfortable position with 30-15.

Sep 19, 2017 9:45 pm (IST) Half-time: Lead widening for Patna. Ajay Kumar raid gets one point for Patna just before the half-time buzzer. Doesn't look like a match where Bengaluru can make a comeback. It's 19-11.

Sep 19, 2017 9:37 pm (IST) Ajay Kumar, raider from Bengaluru is having a bad day. Not being able to make successful raids. That has pushed his team on the backfoot.

Sep 19, 2017 8:58 pm (IST) Full-time: Some last minute instructions being shouted by the Pune coach. That hands them a comfortable 37-25 victory to them.

Sep 19, 2017 8:52 pm (IST) Pune inflict an all-out on Haryana. With just 3 minutes left, it looks hard for Steelers to come back in the match. Pune lead 34-21.

Sep 19, 2017 8:48 pm (IST) Surjeet Singh gets two raids worth four points in all, in quick succession. That should inspire Haryana outfit to do better. Still trailing by six points. It's 25-19.

Sep 19, 2017 8:39 pm (IST) No raid point in the last 6 minutes. It's defenders from both the teams who have been doing the scoring. Haryana cannot overtake Pune, if not for the raiders. Pune placed comfortably at 21-15, during time-out.

Sep 19, 2017 8:31 pm (IST) Suddenly all eyes are on Sandeep Narwal, who has emerged as the best all-rounder of the tournament so far. Haryana need to find answers for him soon. Pune begin second half with a tackle point to lead 17-10.

Sep 19, 2017 8:25 pm (IST) Half-time: Towards the end of first half, all-rounder Sandeep Narwal gets three quick raid ponits, and the defence gets tight. For the first time in the match Haryana defenders are found wanting. Pune lead 16-10.

Sep 19, 2017 8:19 pm (IST) No team is leading the way so far. Raiders not taking a lot of risk and going for just one touch at a time, that is fetching them only one point. Rajesh Mondal raids, and Surjeet Singh returns the favour. Score is 8-8.

Sep 19, 2017 8:13 pm (IST) With just three men left on the court now for Haryana, Pune has real chance to get an all out. Rajesh Mondal comes with a successful raid. But Haryana get a super tackle, and hence 2 points. 7-7 now.

Sep 19, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) Wazir pulls two back for Haryana. Then the defenders get in action and cause trouble for Pune. Two unsuccessful raids from Monu and Deepak take Haryana to 4-2.

Sep 19, 2017 8:02 pm (IST) Pune raid first. Get two points on the trot. This will give a lot of confidence to the whole team. A good start is what matters here.