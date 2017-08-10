Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers through our live blog.



Preview:



Puneri Paltan have set the tone early on on the competition and after a string of scintillating displays, after sitting pretty at the top of the Zone A table.



While on the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers are who are currently placed sixth on the table. However, they have played just one game so far and are returning to the court after a long nine-day break.



The Paltans are coming into this match on the back of a brilliant victory against Dabang Delhi, while the Panthers lost to the same opposition in the only match that they have played so far.

Aug 10, 2017 9:03 pm (IST) It's all over here, Sandeep Narwal misreading the situation there but it won't matter. Panthers have won this one 30-28, and with that they open their win account for the 2017 Pro Kabaddi League!

Aug 10, 2017 8:59 pm (IST) Less than 2 minutes to go here, Pink Panthers leading 30-24 and are now playing for time. Jaipur might already have this in the bag here

Aug 10, 2017 8:55 pm (IST) Jaipur Pink Panthers have held off the pressure from the Puneri Paltans and have slowly fought their way back in this one, it's 29-19 in favour of the Panthers now.

Aug 10, 2017 8:48 pm (IST) From 23-14,the Paltans have cut the lead to just 4 points. It's 23-19 in favour of the Jaipur Pink Panthers for now, but momentum well and truly with the Paltans.

Aug 10, 2017 8:43 pm (IST) Paltans might have got a super raid here, exactly what they were looking for to come back in this game.. Sandeep Narwal getting three points for the Puneri Paltans to bring them back in this one.

Aug 10, 2017 8:41 pm (IST) Pink Panthers slowly opening up a big lead here, they are up 23-14 now with less than 12 minutes left in the game!

Aug 10, 2017 8:36 pm (IST) Another superb tackle by Manjeet Chillar, and he creates a PKL record there. Now he has 200 tackle points to his name - the most by any player!

Aug 10, 2017 8:34 pm (IST) Puneri Paltans getting a bit anxious here, giving away a technical point now with Sandeep Narwal also receiving a card. It's 18-11 in favour of the Pink Panthers for now.

Aug 10, 2017 8:28 pm (IST) We have reached half-time here, and Jaipur Pink Panthers are leading 14-11 at the moment. Pune are down to 1 man, and are in danger of being all out. Exciting second half awaits us!

Aug 10, 2017 8:27 pm (IST) Jasvir Singh with a brilliant raid there, getting two of Paltans defender there. Paltans down to just one man and Jaipur rush to a 9-13 lead.

Aug 10, 2017 8:22 pm (IST) Panthers have fought back here, Manjeet Chillar leading the way for them. The scores are level at 9-9 here with less than 4 minutes to go!

Aug 10, 2017 8:19 pm (IST) Paltans leading 9-6 here at the moment, less than 8 minutes to go in the first half for now.

Aug 10, 2017 8:13 pm (IST) This match is turning out to be a nail biter here, both teams not willing to give anything away, Paltans maintaining a 2-point lead for now. It's 6-4 in there favour for now.

Aug 10, 2017 8:12 pm (IST) A couple of brilliant show of defense from both the teams here, it's 5-3 in favour of Paltans here.

Aug 10, 2017 8:10 pm (IST) Panthers awarded one point, Deepak Hooda getting a running hand touch there.but his foot had just slid outside. Good decision there from the umpire. It's 3-2 to the Paltans for now.

Aug 10, 2017 8:06 pm (IST) Paltans have responded well, with a couple of successful raids, and have taken a 1-point lead. 2-1 to the Paltans for now.

Aug 10, 2017 8:03 pm (IST) Pink Panthers open the proceedings with a bonus point on the raid, Paltans review that one but to no avail. Panthers lead 1-0.

Aug 10, 2017 8:01 pm (IST) Rohit Kumar Chuadhary will be the first to raid for the Paltans, and it is an empty raid to start this tie with.

Aug 10, 2017 8:00 pm (IST) Jaipur Pink Panthers have won the toss, and have chosen court. This means Puneri Paltans will be the team to raid first.

Aug 10, 2017 7:57 pm (IST) Sandeep Narwal from the Paltans and Manjeet Chillar from the Pink Panthers will be the two players to keep an eye on for today, these two can change the game and will be looking to be the key players for their respective teams.

Aug 10, 2017 7:54 pm (IST) Both sets of players are preparing to come on the mat here, it's the Jaipur Pink Panthers against the Puneri Paltans, Panthers have played only one match so far but they look weak against the Dabang Delhi side. Puneri Paltans have been strong in the tournament so far! Let's see how this one goes.

Aug 10, 2017 7:42 pm (IST) The Paltans are coming into this match on the back of a brilliant victory against Dabang Delhi, while the Panthers lost to the same opposition in the only match that they have played so far.

Aug 10, 2017 7:42 pm (IST) While on the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers are who are currently placed sixth on the table. However, they have played just one game so far and are returning to the court after a long nine-day break.

Aug 10, 2017 7:41 pm (IST) Puneri Paltan have set the tone early on on the competition and after a string of scintillating displays, after sitting pretty at the top of the Zone A table.