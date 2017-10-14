Pro Kabaddi 2017, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Highlights: As It Happened

Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Puneri Paltan take on U Mumba.
Oct 14, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)
Full-time: This is possibly the last raid of the match. Amd Rajesh Mondal gets a point there too. That was a disappointing performance by Mumbai. They are routed by Pune 43-24.
Oct 14, 2017 10:11 pm (IST)
Two empty raids on the trot. Rajesh Mondal wastes time in his raid. They are comfortably placed at 42-23.
Oct 14, 2017 10:07 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltan continuing their good job, get another point. That is followed by Deepak's raid point. It's 42-23.
Oct 14, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)
After a long while, Mumbai gets a couple of raid points, courtesy Darshan Kadian. It's 40-22.
Oct 14, 2017 10:05 pm (IST)
There is no coming back for Mumbai in this match now. It just needs to be seen, where they finish in this match.
Oct 14, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)
Oct 14, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)
Deepak gets a super-raid now. He has been outstanding tonight. The score reads 40-20 now.
Oct 14, 2017 10:03 pm (IST)
Nitin gets one more point for Mumbai. But Deepak gets another successful raid. That makes it 36-20.
Oct 14, 2017 10:02 pm (IST)
After a brief time-out, Mumbai trying to show a bit of urgency in their game. Just eight minutes left in the game. Nitin gets a raid point, followed by two from Deepak. It's 35-19.
Oct 14, 2017 9:57 pm (IST)
Unsuccessful raid for Jadhav. Rajesh Mondal too gets a raid point after that. It's 33-17 now for Pune.
Oct 14, 2017 9:56 pm (IST)
Darshan Kadian runs from one end of the mat to the other, but gets pinned down. It;s 30-17.
Oct 14, 2017 9:54 pm (IST)
Anup finally gets a raid point. But Pune have been a class apart, in all the departments. This time Suresh Kumar gets a raid point for Pune, to make it 29-17.
Oct 14, 2017 9:53 pm (IST)
Empty raids by Anup is not helping his team's cause. They need a lot more from him. With this Srikanth scores one point in Mumbai's next raid. It's 28-16.
Oct 14, 2017 9:49 pm (IST)
Mumbai get two points in quick succession. One through Jadhav's raid, and one by a tackle. They are still 13 points behind Pune.
Oct 14, 2017 9:48 pm (IST)
It's been a series of unsuccessful raids from both the teams. But it's hurting Mumbai at the moment. They have conceded a healthy 28-13 lead.
Oct 14, 2017 9:47 pm (IST)
Pune further extend their lead by a point as Anup Kumar is caught by Pune. It's 27-12.
Oct 14, 2017 9:47 pm (IST)
Pune are going at the speed of knots here. Deepak Hooda gets three raid points in quick succession. That also helps his team to get an all-out. That makes it 26-11.
Oct 14, 2017 9:38 pm (IST)
Jadhav gets caught again, at the stroke of half-time. Pune, though look in total control now. The go into the half-time with a 19-11 lead.
Oct 14, 2017 9:36 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda, again gets into the game with his magical two-point raid. This is where they are so dangerous. They get a tackle point too, to make it 18-10.
Oct 14, 2017 9:35 pm (IST)
Rajesh Mondal increases the lead by another point, while Jadhav pulls it back. Now the scores stand at 15-10.
Oct 14, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)
Mumbai raiders are committing mistakes suddenly. After Deepak Hooda raid, the Korean gets caught, and his team suffers an all-out. Pune extend their lead to 14-9.
Oct 14, 2017 9:33 pm (IST)
Hooda gets another raid point. He with Rajesh Mondal are very crucial here. Pune defence too steeping-up their game. They get hold of Kadian. It's 10-8 in favour of Pune.
Oct 14, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)
Now Deepak Hooda gets a chance for a raid, after long. He doesn't miss the opporunity, and gets one point. It's 8-8.
Oct 14, 2017 9:30 pm (IST)
This has been a slowish first-half till now. Anup comes in with one more raid point. It's 8-7 for Mumbai.
Oct 14, 2017 9:30 pm (IST)
Rajesh Mondal negates that lead in the next raid. Gets a brilliant 2-point raid. Makes it 7-7.
Oct 14, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)
Manu and Srikanth get unsuccessful raids on the trot. Mumbai are maintaining a slender lead right now. It's 7-5.
Oct 14, 2017 9:28 pm (IST)
Pune's defence creates a chance. They get hold of Anup. If they can control Anup, half the battle will be won there. It's 6-4 in favour of Mumbai.
Oct 14, 2017 9:27 pm (IST)
Srikanth stretches out to get a touch on the shoulder of the defender. That fetches him and mumbai, one more point. It's 6-3.
Oct 14, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)
Jadhav gets a point now. Makes up for his previous miss. And then Monu gets a point for Pune. That makes it 5-3.
Oct 14, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)
The very dependable Rajesh Mondal, scores a point in his raid attempt. He needs to come out good here. Mumbai are up by 4-2.