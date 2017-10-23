Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha Highlights - As It Happened
News18.com | October 23, 2017, 10:06 PM IST
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Eliminator 1 between Puneri Paltans and UP Yoddha through our live blog.
Oct 23, 2017 9:08 pm (IST)
FULL-TIME: Deepak Hooda wasting time in his last raid that leaves Mahesh Goud comes for the last raid. And that's it. Pune's defence again takes them to the finish line. Goud is caught in the opponents territory, as Pune win 40-38.
Oct 23, 2017 9:05 pm (IST)
Surender Singh has an unsuccessful raid too. That is a disaster for UP, as they take a timeout. It's 39-38 for Pune.
Oct 23, 2017 9:03 pm (IST)
Rishank now with the raid. And he gets caught in the worst possible time for UP. Rajesh Mondal gets an empty raid. It is followed by an unsuccessful raid by him. It's 39-37 for Pune, and under a minute left in the game.
Oct 23, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)
And Pune have a tackle point, while UP gets the bonus. The lead for Pune is just one point. It's 37-36 for Pune. Just two minutes left in the game.
Oct 23, 2017 8:57 pm (IST)
UP takes a timeout. Rightly so. They need to settle things down. Rishank needs to regroup himself. It is he, who has brought UP this close. Otherwise no other raider has done well for UP in this game.
Oct 23, 2017 8:56 pm (IST)
Pune get a raid point. Nitin Tomar manages to cross the bonus line that gives him a point. It's 36-34.
Oct 23, 2017 8:54 pm (IST)
UP get an all-out. UP coach is pumped up. Now they trail only by two points. And then Deepak Hooda gets caught by the defence. That match has completely changed in the last one minute. Rishank gets caught, meanwhile. It's 35-33 for Pune.
Oct 23, 2017 8:51 pm (IST)
Rishank with the final burst here getting some more points. He gets two this time round. The lead is only of 5 points. It's 33-28 for Pune.
Oct 23, 2017 8:49 pm (IST)
Rajesh Mondal commits a rare error. Nitin then comes back with an empty raid. That is 33-26 for Pune now.
Oct 23, 2017 8:48 pm (IST)
Rishank gets another one. Pune now have a comfortable lead and are taking their time in the raids. It's 33-25.
Oct 23, 2017 8:46 pm (IST)
Rishank trying his best to match Pune, but he is not getting any support. Still he manages to get anothe point. It's 33-24.
Oct 23, 2017 8:45 pm (IST)
Aftera tiumeout Pune get another tackle point. Rajesh Mondal manages to get a touch point in the dying moments of his raid. It's 33-22 now.
Oct 23, 2017 8:42 pm (IST)
Ernak has a tackle point. That is a Super 5 for him. UP are trailing by 9 points. It's 31-22 for Pune.
Oct 23, 2017 8:41 pm (IST)
Rishank gets a raid point. Rajesh gets the lead to 10 points. Just 11 minutes are left in the game. It's 31-21 for Pune.
Oct 23, 2017 8:39 pm (IST)
Rajesh Mondal runs long and gets another touch point. Deepak Hooda too gets a point. It's 28-20.
Oct 23, 2017 8:37 pm (IST)
Now Pune inflict an all-out. They now have an eight point lead. It's 27-19.
Oct 23, 2017 8:37 pm (IST)
Sandeep Narwal comes for a raid. He has done well in the absence of seasoned raiders. Pune gets another point through defence. It's 23-19.
Oct 23, 2017 8:35 pm (IST)
Nitin gets an unsuccessful raid. And then Deepak Hooda gets a raid point too. Pune are slowly surging ahead. It's 22-19.
Oct 23, 2017 8:34 pm (IST)
Pune's strong defence gets hold of Rishank. They have 8 tackle points now. That means 20-19 for Pune.
Oct 23, 2017 8:33 pm (IST)
Nitin gets a raid point right after half-time. Then Deepak Hooda returns the favour. The match stands at 19-19.
Oct 23, 2017 8:31 pm (IST)
Nitin Tomar now needs to take things in his control. The UP defence has committed some blunders, and now Pune stand level after half-time.
Oct 23, 2017 8:30 pm (IST)
This is going to be tough for UP as they have let the Pune side to come back in the match. Second half has always been a strong point for Pune and they will come all guns blzing now.
Oct 23, 2017 8:25 pm (IST)
HALF-TIME: UP draw level with one point. Deepak Hooda and Nitin Tomar score too. Pune started off slowly but have made amends for it. UP have given away their early lead. It's 18-18.
Oct 23, 2017 8:21 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltan are back in this match. They inflict an allout on UP. They now have a one point lead. Great stuff here form Pune. It's 17-16 for Pune.
Oct 23, 2017 8:19 pm (IST)
Nitin Tomar hasn't been in the best of form tonight. But his presence on the court is enough to give confidence to his teammates. Ans Deepak Hooda gets his first raid points of the night. He touches two defenders on the way. It's 15-13 for UP.
Oct 23, 2017 8:18 pm (IST)
Pune have had just 4 raid points. That is some shoddy work by their raiders. Their defence though is giving it their all. That fetches them one more point. It's 15-11 for UP.
Oct 23, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)
Rajesh Mondal is back on the court and he gets caught by the UP defence. There is a huge roar by the crowd with this point. It's 15-10 for UP.
Oct 23, 2017 8:15 pm (IST)
Rishank is thrown out of the line. That means another point for Pune. They are slowly catching up. It's 14-10.
Oct 23, 2017 8:14 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda needs to step up his game. He is crucial for Pune's chances here. Till now he has been relying on his all-rounders for raids. It's 14-9 for UP.
Oct 23, 2017 8:13 pm (IST)
The super tackle is on for Pune, and they make the most out of it. Nitin Tomar gets a hattrick of unsuccessful raids. Pune trail 8-14.