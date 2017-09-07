Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltans beat Telugu Titans 42-37

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan through our live blog.



Preview:



Telugu Titans take on Puneri Paltan in the 65th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.



The teams have been in good form recently and are coming into this match of the back of their respective victories. The Titans beat Tamil Thalaivas while Puneri Paltan got the better of U Mumbai in their respective last matches.

Sep 7, 2017 9:06 pm (IST) Full-time: Paltans manage to hold onto their lead as the Titans comeback falls short a bit. Puneri Paltans beat Telugu Titans 42-37.

Sep 7, 2017 9:03 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhuri had the oppurtunity to win couple of points as there were only two defenders left. But the Paltans defenders catch him and its a super tackle. Paltans lead 42-36.

Sep 7, 2017 9:00 pm (IST) With just three minutes to go, Maghsodlou wins a point courtesy of a leg touch. While Paltans are relying to just wasting time as they look to hold onto their lead. Paltan lead 40-34.

Sep 7, 2017 8:55 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhuri with a super raid and he now wins three points for the Titans. And then Rahul Chaudhuri affect an all-out as they win another three point. Sandeep Narwal gets a green card for hitting Rahul's face. While Deepak Hooda is taken out by the Titans. Rahul Chaudhuri once again wins a point as Paltans now lead just 40-32.

Sep 7, 2017 8:48 pm (IST) Maghsodlou with a super raid and he wins three points for Titans. Only 8 minutes to go in the half and while a victory may seem to be out of reach, Titans would want to be withing 7 points to win a point on the table. Paltans lead 39-23.

Sep 7, 2017 8:45 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhuri wins a bonus point for his team during the raid. While Titans then take out Rajesh Mondal in Paltans next raid. But Rahul Chadhuri is one again felled during the raid and Paltans lead 38-20 now.

Sep 7, 2017 8:41 pm (IST) Sandeep Narwal then wins a touch point for the Paltans. Rahul Chaudhuri's nighmare game continues as he is again taken out. Deepak Hooda then affect the fourth all-out of the day as Paltans now lead 37-18 with 13 minutes to go.

Sep 7, 2017 8:39 pm (IST) Farhad with another unsuccessful raid as Titans concede a point. But the two left defenders then outs Deepak Hooda and win two points as it was super tackle. Elangeshwaran is then taken out by the Paltans and they lead 32-16.

Sep 7, 2017 8:36 pm (IST) Deepak Hooda again wins a touch point as he did so well in the first half. Munish is then taken out as the Titans again concede a point. Deepak Hooda then touches the face of a defender and Paltans lead 30-14.

Sep 7, 2017 8:33 pm (IST) Paltans start the second half in the same vein as the first as Monu wins a touch point for them. Farhad then wins a touch point for Titans to cut down the lead a bit. And in the in their next raid, Maghsoudlou wins a touch point to revive Rahul Chaudhuri. Paltans lead 27-14.

Sep 7, 2017 8:26 pm (IST) Half-time: A stunning half comes to an end where the Paltans simply blew away the opposition. There were as many as three all-outs in the first half. Paltans lead 26-12 but there is still lot of time left for Titans to make a comeback.

Sep 7, 2017 8:25 pm (IST) Girish Maruti is the last man to be taken out by the Titans and they affect an all-out. But Girish managed to win a bonus point for his team. Deepak Hooda then successfully raids to win a point. And then the Paltans get rid of Elangeshwaran to extend their lead to 25-10.

Sep 7, 2017 8:23 pm (IST) Finally something to cheer about for the Titans. Elangeshwaran manages to outs four Paltan defenders and it is a super raid. Deepak Hooda is then taken out and he concedes a point. Rahul Chadhuri then wins the first point of the day during the raid. But Paltans still lead 22-7.

Sep 7, 2017 8:19 pm (IST) Rajesh Mondal continues his glorious run of form in the first half by winning a touch point. Titans' Farhad is then taken out during his raid. Mondal then once again manages to touch a Titan defenders and Paltans now lead 22-1.

Sep 7, 2017 8:17 pm (IST) Deepak Hooda then gets rid of final player left in the court of Titans and this causes the second all-out of the half. And then Rahul Chaudhuri is again taken out by the Paltans but he wins a bonus point.Paltans lead 19-1. This is simply unbelievable.

Sep 7, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhuri is once again felled by the Paltans and he concedes a point. Rajesh Mondal and Deepak Hooda win back to back points in their respective raids to extend Paltans lead. Sandeep Narwal then with another touch point for his team. While Titans' Rakesh Kumar is felled during his do or die raid. Paltans lead 15-0

Sep 7, 2017 8:10 pm (IST) Elangeshwaran was the last man standing for the Titans and in his raid he is caght easily by the defenders. This means that Titans have been all-out so early in the half and Paltans lead 9-0. What a stunning one-sided match this is!

Sep 7, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) Deepak Hooda then wins a touch point and the Paltans follow it up by catching hold of Rakesh Kumar in Titans' next raid. Sandeep Narwal continues the good start by winning a touch point and Paltans lead 6-0 in the first half.

Sep 7, 2017 8:05 pm (IST) Titans' Rahul Chaudhuri is caught in the opening raid of the day and he concedes a point. While Paltan's Rajesh Monday wins a touch point to make it 2-0 in his team's favour. Then Titans' Vikas is caught by the defenders in the do or die raid and Paltans take a 3-0 lead early on in the half.

Sep 7, 2017 7:47 pm (IST) The teams have been in good form recently and are coming into this match of the back of their respective victories. The Titans beat Tamil Thalaivas while Puneri Paltan got the better of U Mumbai in their respective last matches.