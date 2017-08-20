Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltans Thump Defending Champs Patna Pirates 47-42

Two-time Pro Kabaddi Champions and defending champions Patna Pirates succumbed to Puneri Paltan 47-42 after trailing from the beginning. Captain Pardeep Narwal had a stellar game for Patna Pirates but it wasn’t enough. Narwal scored a staggering 19 points but his defence didn’t back him. For Puneri Paltan, Rajesh Mondal scored 10 points as they capitalized on a solid first half performance to beat Patna Pirates.Puneri Paltan were quick off the block and led 3-2 two minutes Sandeep Narwal made a successful raid in the fifth minute as Puneri Paltan 6-4 after five minutes. Puneri Paltan had a stellar first half as they didn’t give any chance to Patna Pirates. Puneri Paltan led 22-8 after 14 minutes as Patna defence had no answer to Pune’s raiders. An all out was inflicted by Pune and Patna were staring at a humiliating defeat.Pardeep Narwal tried to get back Patna into the game and scored two quick raid points in the dying minutes of the first half. Puneri Paltan led 25-13 at the end of the first half as Patna Pirates struggled to come to terms with their opponent’s aggressive start.The second half began with Puneri Paltan inflicting an all out as they led 28-15 after 21 minutes. Pardeep Narwal made a successful raid in the 22nd minute as Patna trailed 20-30. It was Puneri Paltan in the second half as well as they led 34-22 after 27 minutes. Deepak Hooda scored two points for Puneri Paltan as they led 36-24 in the 30th minute.PuneriPaltan led 38-27 as Deepak Hooda made a successful raid. In the 34th minute Hooda made another successful raid as Pune led 40-30. Patna Pirates tried to come back as they scored raid and tackle points but Puneri Paltan held on to win 47-42 in the end.