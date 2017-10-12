Rishank Devadiga scored 28 points and wrote his name in history books as UP Yoddha hammered Jaipur Pink Panthers 53-32. Devadiga created the record for most points scored by a raider ever in a Pro Kabaddi League match. UP Yoddha also recorded the highest number of points scored by any team in the Pro Kabaddi Season 5.From the first minute, UP Yoddha dominated proceedings and were relentless throughout the match. It was Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Navneet Gautam’s last match in Pro Kabaddi League and it ended on a sour note. Gautam, who captained his team on the night, couldn’t get on the score sheet. Tushar Patil scored eight points for Jaipur Pink Panthers.Jaipur Pink Panthers remained fifth in Zone B with 51 points from 21 matches. UP Yoddha have all but qualified for super playoff and are third in Zone A with 59 points from 20 matches.UP Yoddha began the match with a bang as Rishank Devadiga made a super raid in the first minute to give his team 4-1 lead. It was the worst possible start for Jaipur who suffered an all out as early as the third minute to trail 1-9. Devadiga continued to pile on the points as he made a successful raid to give UP Yoddha 11-4 lead after five minutes.Tushar Patil scored with a two-point raid in the eight minute as Jaipur trailed 7-13. Devadiga came up with another super raid in the 12th minute as UP Yoddha led 18-9. UP Yoddha inflicted another all out in the 14th minute to lead 23-9. Pawan Kumar made a two-point raid in the 17th minute as Jaipur trailed 12-26. Jaipur Pink Panthers scored two tackle points in the last minute of the first half as they went into the break trailing 16-28.Tushar Patil scored with a two-point raid in the 23rd minute as Jaipur trailed 18-30. Rishank Devadiga scored with another super raid in the 27th minute as UP Yoddha led 35-21.With ten minutes left, Tushar Patil scored with another two-point raid and Jaipur trailed by 14 points and were completely out of the match. UP Yoddha inflicted another all out in the 34th minute to lad 45-26. Rishank Devadiga scored four points with a super raid in the 37th minute and broke the record for most points scored by a raider in a match. UP Yoddha were in control from the first minute and won the match 53-32 comfortably in the end.