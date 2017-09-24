Pro Kabaddi 2017: Tamil Thalaivas Stun Bengal Warriors 33-32

Ajay Thakur scored two points in the dying seconds as Tamil Thalaivas scored a dramatic 33-32 victory over Bengal Warriors in their Pro Kabaddi League match.Thalaivas were looking down and out but Thakur scored seven of his eight raid points in the last five minutes to turn the match on its head.Maninder Singh scored 13 points for Bengal Warriors but his effort went in vain. C Arun was a rock in the defence for Tamil Thalaivas as he scored eight tackle points.It was just the third win for the beleaguered Tamil Thalaivas while Bengal Warriors missed the chance to go to the top of the table.Tamil Thalaivas are still at the bottom of the table in Zone B with 27 points after 12 matches. Bengal Warriors are second with 59 points after 18 matches.Jang Kun Lee scored two points as Bengal Warriors led 2-1. Prapanjan scored a raid point as Tamil Thalaivas leveled the match at 2-2.Bengal Warriors defence had a slow start to the match as they struggled to get going and failed to score a single point in the first eight minutes. But, they forced a super tackle in the ninth minute to level the match at 7-7.Ajay Thakur made a successful raid in the 11th minute as Tamil Thalaivas led 10-8. Thalaivas inflicted an all-out in the 11th minute as they led 13-9.Deepak Narwal scored three points with a super raid in the 14th minute as Bengal Warriors trailed 12-14.Tamil Thalaivas forced a super tackle in the 16th minute to lead 16-13. Maninder scored a raid point in the 20th minute as Tamil Thalaivas led 18-15 at the end of the break.Tamil Thalaivas forced a super tackle in the 23rd minute to maintain their three-point lead. Bengal Warriors tried their best to reduce the deficit but faltered every time they had a chance to level the match. Tamil Thalaivas steadily scored points as they led 24-20 after 29 minutes.Maninder Singh came up with a brilliant super raid in the 31st minute to give Bengal Warriors 26-24 lead. Ajay Thakur scored tried to bring Thalaivas back in the match as he scored three raid points in three minutes as his team trailed 29-30 after 36 minutes.Maninder Singh scored a two-point raid in the 38th minute as Bengal Warriors led 32-29. Thakur scored two more points as Thalaivas trailed 31-32 in the 40th minute.Ajay Thakur scored two points in the dying minutes to win the match for Tamil Thalaivas.