Pro Kabaddi 2017, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans: As It Happened
News18.com | October 4, 2017, 12:07 AM IST
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the 107th game of the Pro Kabaddi 2017, where the Tamil Thalaivas are on home soil as they take the Telugu Titans in what is a battle fifth and fourth in Zone B. Neither have had the greatest season so far and will look to clinch some important points.
Oct 3, 2017 10:10 pm (IST)
Full Time: The Telugu Titans have beaten the Tamil Thalaivas by a massive 58-37 scoreline.
Oct 3, 2017 10:08 pm (IST)
Nilesh has had a 2 point raid, and the Titans now lead 58-36
Oct 3, 2017 10:07 pm (IST)
Another all out for the Thalaivas, the Titans have been rampant and now lead 56-35
Oct 3, 2017 10:07 pm (IST)
Less than a minute for the Thalaivas misery to come to an end
Oct 3, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)
Dong Lee tries his best to get through the Titans, but returns a wounded soldier. Titans lead 53-34
Oct 3, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)
At this rate, the Titans are in for a huge win in Chennai tonight.
Oct 3, 2017 10:05 pm (IST)
Mohsen who has had a relatively good game gets in a super raid to take 3 points, after which, the Titans block a raid from the hosts to reach the 50 mark. Score 50-33
Oct 3, 2017 10:03 pm (IST)
After a time out for the Titans, the Thalaivas' Ajay Thakur has picked up a point and its 46-32 to the Titans
Oct 3, 2017 10:02 pm (IST)
Rahul Chaudhari makes one of the few unsuccessful raids of the evening. But it doesn't matter as the Titans lead 46-31
Oct 3, 2017 9:58 pm (IST)
Rahul Chaudhari adds a couple of points here, Titans lead 46-29
Oct 3, 2017 9:58 pm (IST)
Mohsen though restores the 20 point cushion very quickly
Oct 3, 2017 9:57 pm (IST)
Tamil Thalaivas win that team review and with the Titans lead has been cut down to 18 points
Oct 3, 2017 9:56 pm (IST)
Tamil Thalaivas lone ranger, Ajay Thakur raids successfully.
Oct 3, 2017 9:55 pm (IST)
Mohsen Maghsoudlou has added another point as Titans inch towards the half century mark. Score 42-22
Oct 3, 2017 9:54 pm (IST)
In fact Dong has picked up two raid points from as many raids in very short time. But is too little too late?
Oct 3, 2017 9:54 pm (IST)
Mohsen maghsoudlou has an empty raid, but Dong Geon Lee has got himself a raid point to make it 41-21.
Oct 3, 2017 9:52 pm (IST)
No reviews for the Titans, but they have managed another point on the raid. Score 41-20 to the Titans
Oct 3, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)
As it stands now, the Telugu Titans would jump up to 4th place on their Zone
Oct 3, 2017 9:49 pm (IST)
Dong finally makes a successful raid against the titans, who still lead 40-20
Oct 3, 2017 9:47 pm (IST)
Ajay Thakur has been the lone warrior for the Tamil THalaivas here today. Fighting all alone and taking one point at a time. Titans lead 40-19
Oct 3, 2017 9:46 pm (IST)
Rahul Chaudhari has been on a roll today. Every raid has been immaculate. Titans lead 40-18
Oct 3, 2017 9:45 pm (IST)
Prapanjan's raid is unsuccessful again, and the Titans are continuing to dominate.
Oct 3, 2017 9:45 pm (IST)
Scores at 38-17 to the Titans who don't look like taking it easy at all
Oct 3, 2017 9:44 pm (IST)
First points of the half for the Thalaivas. Ajay Thakur takes 2 on his raid
Oct 3, 2017 9:43 pm (IST)
Titans are completely outplaying the hosts Tamil Thalaivas. Rahul Chaudhari has picked up yet another point to make it 38-15
Oct 3, 2017 9:42 pm (IST)
After that Nilesh makes his raid quick to pick up a point. Titans lead 37-15
Oct 3, 2017 9:41 pm (IST)
Yet another all out on the men in yellow. Titans lead 36-15
Oct 3, 2017 9:40 pm (IST)
The Telugu Titans have picked up from where they left off. Dong's raid was blocked, after which Rahul made his raid look extremely simple. Score 32-15
Oct 3, 2017 9:32 pm (IST)
HT here in Chennai. Telugu Titans lead 30-15 against Tamil Thalaivas
Oct 3, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)
Mohsen makes it 30-15 for the Titans who are racing away with the game in the first half itself.