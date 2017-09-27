Pro Kabaddi 2017: Telugu Titans Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-34

Sep 27, 2017 8:07 pm (IST)

Rahul Chaudhuri starts the proceedings with a touch point while Jaipur's Pawan Kumar takes out two Telugu defenders in his first raid itself to win two points. Cahudhuri then wins his second touch point in as many raids and the Telugu defenders take down Jasvir Singh. But after Chaudhuri's empty raid, Pawan wins a touch point to level the match at 3-3 after three mins in first half.