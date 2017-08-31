Pro Kabaddi 2017: Telugu Titans Beat Tamil Thalaivas 33-28

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas through our live blog.



Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in the last match of the Mumbai leg of the competition. The two teams also clashed in the opening match-day of the season, where Titans beat the Thalaivas comfortably.



The Titans will he hoping for that Rahul Chaudhuri — who is the highest scorer in the history of the competition — will come up with the good for them. And as for the Thalaivas, they must be pinning their hopes on Ajay Thakur.

Aug 31, 2017 9:05 pm (IST) Full-time: Ajay Thakur is once again caught by the Titans' defenders and Pradap is also taken out in the final minute, as Telugu Titans beat Tamil Thalaivas 33-28.

Aug 31, 2017 9:02 pm (IST) Stunning play from the Thalaivas as they are just one point behind the Titans with just one minute to go. K Prapanjan raids successfully first and then Nilesh Salunkhe is caught by the Thalaiva defenders. Thalaivas trail 28-29.

Aug 31, 2017 8:58 pm (IST) Back to back points for the Thalaivas and they are making a last ditch effort to comeback into the match. First K Prapanjan come up with a stunning toe touch and then in the next raid, Ajay Thakur comes up with the goods. Thalaivas now trail 26-28 with just three minutes to go.

Aug 31, 2017 8:57 pm (IST) Thalaivas' K Prapanjan and Titans' Nilesh Salunkhe win points of their respective raids and Titans now lead 26-20, with just four minutes left to go on the board.

Aug 31, 2017 8:53 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur is trying to get his team back into the match with couple of raid points but he is felled in his third attempt and that was a super tackle as well. The Titans now lead 25-19.

Aug 31, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari with a stunning super raid and that has given his team a huge 22-15 lead to the Titans with just 10 mins left in the second half.

Aug 31, 2017 8:43 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur is once again caught by the Titans' defenders and he continues to struggle in this match. While Titans' Nilesh Salunkhe wins the point in his next raid to take the score to 19-14 in his teams favour.

Aug 31, 2017 8:40 pm (IST) The Thalaivas are on a comeback trail as Ajay Thakur wins a raid point and while defending, they bring down Rahul Chaudhuri. Titans now lead 17-14 five minutes into the second half.

Aug 31, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) Super tackle on Thalaivas' Thivakaran and the Titans have now taken a massive 17-12 lead in the second half of the match.

Aug 31, 2017 8:36 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhuri starts the second half on a good note as he wins a raid point to give his team a three point lead in the match. But Thivakaran wins a raid point during the Thalaiva raid to move his team just two points behind the opposition.

Aug 31, 2017 8:27 pm (IST) Half-time: Finally a string of raid point and the crowd go berserk here. Rahul Chaudhuri starts it and his teammate Nilesh Salunkhe ends it. Telugu Titans lead 12-9 at the break.

Aug 31, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) More than the raid points, this game has been about the tackles so far in the first half. Thalaivas' Dong Geon Lee is once again caught by the denfenders as Titans extend their lead once again.

Aug 31, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur continues to struggle in the match as he is once again brought down by the Thalaiva defenders. But in the oppositions' next raid, Nilesh Salunkhe is brought down as well. Titans lead 9-8 with four minutes to go.

Aug 31, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) Titans' Farhad once again wins a stunning touch point during his raid. And in Thalaivas' next raid, Prapanjan is caught by the defenders. Thalaivas now lead by two points in the first half with seven minutes to go.

Aug 31, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) Telugu Titans move into the lead for the first time today as Farhad comes up with a touch point during his raid. But Thalaiva's K Prapanjan with a brilliant touch point to level the match at 6-6.

Aug 31, 2017 8:11 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhuri continues to struggle as he once again fails to win a point and is caught by the Thalaiva defenders. But a super tackle by the Titans on Anup Kumar levels the match at 5-5.

Aug 31, 2017 8:09 pm (IST) Thalaiva's Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari is ousted by the Titan defenders and they win their first point of the day. And a super tackle on K Prapanjan cuts down the lead even further. Titans now trail 3-4.

Aug 31, 2017 8:08 pm (IST) In the do-or-die raid, star raider Rahul Chaudhuri is brought crashing down on the ground by the defenders. While Thalaivas Ajay Thakur, in his do-or-die raid, wins a touch point to give his team a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Aug 31, 2017 8:05 pm (IST) Both teams have started with a string of back to back empty raids and no points have been scored in the opening stages of the match.

Aug 31, 2017 8:02 pm (IST) TOSS: Telugu Titans have won the toss and have opted for the right hand side of the court.

