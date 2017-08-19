Pro Kabaddi 2017: Telugu Titans Crush U Mumba 37-32

Telugu Titans beat U Mumba to record only their second win of the season after 9 consecutive matches of no wins, at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow. It was definitely a morale-boosting win as they beat U Mumba 37-32 in the Inter Zone Challenge of Pro Kabaddi League.Rahul Chaudhari and Sombir Shekhar were the architects of Telugu Titans victory. Chaudhari scored 13 raid points whereas Sombir scored 8 tackle points. U Mumba tried to come back in the second half but faltered at critical moments of the match.Telugu Titans registered just their second win of the Pro Kabaddi League whereas U Mumba suffered their fourth defeat of the season. Rahul Chaudhari got Telugu Titans going in the first minute. U Mumba were the better side in the early few minutes of the match as they led 4-2. Rahul Chaudhari scored with a three-point raid in the fourth minute as Telugu Titans led 5-4.Telugu Titans inflicted an all out in the ninth minute to lead 12-7. It was all Telugu Titans in the first half as Rahul Chaudhari continued to pile on the raid points. For U Mumba Anup Kumar tried to get them back in the game but they trailed 15-19 at the end of the first half.For a while it looked like Telugu Titans would run away with the match as the continued to assert their dominance. They opened a nine-point gap in the 27th minute to lead 27-18. U Mumba got back in the game as their raiders and defence got their act together. They went on a eight-point run as they tied the game at 27-27 in the 32nd minute. In the 30th minute they also inflicted an all out on Telugu Titans.It seemed like Telugu Titans had ran out of steam. But Rahul Chaudhari scored with a two-point raid in the 31st minute as Telugu Titans led 31-28. Sombir Shekhar was colossal at the back for Titans and scored seven points in the first 30 minutes.With less than five minutes to go Rahul Chaudhari scored two quick raid points to give Telugu Titans 34-30 lead. In the 37th minute Telugu Titans inflicted an all out as they led 37-31.Most Raid Points: Rahul Chaudhari 13Most Tackle Points: Sombir 8Total Raid Points: Titans 18; U Mumba 18Total Tackle Points: Titans 14: U Mumba 9All Outs: Titans (2) U Mumba (1)