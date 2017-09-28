Pro Kabaddi 2017: Telugu Titans Have an Easy 44-22 Win Over Dabang Delhi

Telugu Titans scored an impressive 44-22 victory as they thrashed Dabang Delhi in Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi Season 5. It was Delhi’s eighth consecutive defeat and over 13th defeat of a disappointing campaign. Rahul Chaudhri got all the plaudits as he ended up with 16 points for Telugu Titans.Abolfazl scored seven points in a lackluster effort from Dabang Delhi. Dabang Delhi are bottom of the table in Zone A with 31 points from 18 matches. Telugu Titans are fourth in Zone B with 43 points from 19 matches. Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke combined to score four points as Telugu Titans led 4-0 after two minutes. Dabang Delhi scored three points in two minutes as they trailed 3-5 after five minutes.Mohsen scored with a two-point raid as Telugu Titans led 7-3 in the sixth minute. Abolfazl scored with a two-point raid in the seventh minute as Dabang Delhi trailed 5-9. For Telugu Titans, Nilesh Salunke scored five raid points in the first half and Rahul Chaudhari contributed four points. Telugu Titans continued to pile points with ease in the first half as they went into the break leading 20-12.Though an eight-point gap wasn’t an insurmountable lead, Dabang Delhi rarely looked like making a comeback. With Meraj Sheykh firing blanks and Rohit Baliyan having an off night, Dabang Delhi couldn’t get enough points on board. Telugu Titans inflicted an all out in the 38th minute and Rahul Chaudhari followed it with a four-point raid to lead 38-21. More misery was piled on Dabang Delhi as they suffered another all out in the 40th minute.