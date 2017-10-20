Pro Kabaddi 2017: Telugu Titans Hold Bengal Warriors to a Tie

Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors played out an exciting 37-37 tie to round off their league campaign in the Pro Kabaddi Season 5. Both teams had the chance to win it in the last minute but failed to take their chance.Jang Kun Lee scored eight points for Bengal Warriors whereas Nilesh Salunke scored seven points for Telugu Titans. It was a disappointing night for Rahul Chaudhari who could score just five points for Telugu Titans.Telugu Titans ended their campaign in fifth spot in Zone B with 52 points from 22 matches. Bengal Warriors topped the table in Zone B with 77 points from 22 matches.Both teams opened their account with a raid point as it was 1-1 after two minutes. Nilesh Salunke scored a raid point in the third minute as Telugu Titans led 3-1. Bengal Warriors defence sent Rahul Chaudhari to the bench in the fourth minute and levelled the match at 3-3. Bengal Warriors scored three points in three minutes to lead 6-4.Nilesh Salunke scored a raid point in the eighth minute as Telugu Titans trailed 6-7. Bengal Warriors shifted gears and inflicted an all out in the next minute to lead 11-6. In the next couple of minutes. Bengal raiders scored points freely. Deepak Narwal made a two-point raid whereas Jang Kun Lee scored a raid point as Bengal Warriors led 15-6 after 11 minutes. Rahul Chaudhari failed to score a single raid point in the first 10 minutes.Nilesh Salunke made a two-point raid in the 14th minute as Telugu Titans trailed 10-15. Rahul Chaudhari scored his first raid point in the 15th minute as Titans trailed 11-16. Telugu Titans inflicted an all out in the 16th minute to trail 16-18 after 17 minutes. Chaudhari scored three more raid points on the trot as Titans cut the deficit to just one point in the 18th minute. Jang Kun Lee scored a two-point raid in the 20th minute as Bengal Warriors led 20-17 at the end of the first half.Bengal Warriors started the second half strongly and scored four points in four minutes to lead 24-18. Telugu Titans forced a super tackle in the 15th minute to trail 21-25. Bengal Warriors inflicted an all out in the 26th minute to lead 30-24. Telugu Titans responded strongly and scored three raid points to cut the lead to three points after 29 minutes.Bengal Warriors defence got into the act and scored two tackle points as they led 33-28 after 31 minutes. Rakshith scored two raid points in a minute as Telugu Titans trailed 32-33 in the 35th minute. Telugu Titans inflicted an all out in the next minute to lead 36-34. Nilesh Salunke made a raid in the 36th minute to give Telugu Titans 37-34 lead. Jang Kun Lee scored with a raid in the 39th minute as Bengal Warriors levelled the match at 37-37.