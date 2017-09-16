Pro Kabaddi 2017: Telugu Titans Rally Back to Hold Bengaluru Bulls

In his do or die raid, Ajay Kumar wins a touch point to increase Bengaluru's raid. Elangeshwaran then wins a touch point for Titans to keep them in the hunt. Rohit Kumar is taken out by the Titans and he concedes two points. Rohit Chaudhuri then wins a touch point to continue Titans good runs in the final minutes. Bengaluru lead 26-25.
Nilesh Salunkhe is taken out by the Bengaluru defenders. Sunil Jaipal then wins a touch point while the Bengaluru defenders then oust Rahul Chaudhuri to level the match. Rohit Kumar then wins a touch point to take Bengaluru into the lead. Elangeshwaran then is taken out and he was the last Titan player on the court and they are all-out. Bengaluru lead 14-10.
Nilesh Salunkhe is then taken out by the Bengaluru defenders. Rohit Kumar then completes his 300 raid points in the PKL by winning a touch point. Rahul Chaudhuri then wins a touch point for Titans. Rohit Kumar is then taken out by the Titans defenders and the match is tied at 5-5 with six minutes gone.
Rahul Chaudhuri starts the proceedings with an empty raid. But Rohit Kumar wins a touch point in his first raid to give Bengaluru the lead. In his do or die raid, Rahul wins a touch point to open Titans' account. Following Rohit Kumar's empty raid, the Bengaluru defenders tries to hold Rahul but he evades them and wins another point. Ajay Kumar then ousts two defenders and Bengaluru lead 3-2.
15 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 183/420.0 overs 150/820.0 oversPakistan beat World XI by 33 runs
13 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 174/620.0 overs 175/319.5 oversWorld XI beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
12 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 197/520.0 overs 177/720.0 oversPakistan beat World XI by 20 runs
07 - 09 Sep, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy WI vs ENG 123/1057.3 overs 194/1052.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 170/720.0 overs 174/319.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets