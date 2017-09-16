Pro Kabaddi 2017: Telugu Titans Rally Back to Hold Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 16, 2017 8:19 pm (IST)

Nilesh Salunkhe is taken out by the Bengaluru defenders. Sunil Jaipal then wins a touch point while the Bengaluru defenders then oust Rahul Chaudhuri to level the match. Rohit Kumar then wins a touch point to take Bengaluru into the lead. Elangeshwaran then is taken out and he was the last Titan player on the court and they are all-out. Bengaluru lead 14-10.