Pro Kabaddi 2017, Telugu Titans Thump U Mumba: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the PKL 2017 match between U Mumba and Telugu Titans through our live blog.
Preview:
U Mumba take on Telugu Titans in the match 36 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 of the Inter Zone Challenge week at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.
Telugu Titans are coming into this match on the back of a heavy defeat while on the other hand, U Mumba edged out UP Yoddha in their last group match.
Aug 19, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)
Full-time: A very comprehensive victory for Telugu Titans as they beat U Mumba 37-32. Skipper Rahul Chaudhuri was once again the star of the day for his team.
Aug 19, 2017 9:00 pm (IST)
Anup Kumar was brought down crashing by the Titans' defender and it was a super tackle as well. Three points to Chaudhuri's team who now lead 37-31 with just one minute to go.
Aug 19, 2017 8:59 pm (IST)
Nitin Madane with an unsuccessful raid for U Mumba and he concedes a point. Rahul Chaudhuri then wins a touch point during his raid to extend Titans' lead to 34-30.
Aug 19, 2017 8:56 pm (IST)
Technical point for U Mumba as there were more players on the mat than the required number. U Mumba moves into two points of Telugu Titans.
Aug 19, 2017 8:52 pm (IST)
Rahul Chaudhuri makes it 11 points for the evening as wins another two points during the raid. Most importantly, this time he gets rid of Anup Kumar. Titans lead 31-28 with four minutes to go.
Aug 19, 2017 8:51 pm (IST)
Vikas once again fails in the raid and he concedes a point for Titans. But then, U Mumba defender Surinder Nada levels the match by single handedly bringing down Rahul Chaudhuri.
Aug 19, 2017 8:47 pm (IST)
Shabeer Bappu once again shines and this time he gets rid of four Titans' defenders during his raid. U Mumba are right back in the match as the score now read 25-27. Titans cannot believe that they have let U Mumba crawl back into the match in such style.
Aug 19, 2017 8:46 pm (IST)
Couple of empty raids by both teams and it is followed by a Vikas being ousted of the court by the U Mumba defenders who now trail by six points.
Aug 19, 2017 8:46 pm (IST)
U Mumba are once again on a comeback trail and this time they start with a super raid by Nitin Madane. U Mumba now trail by seven points.
Aug 19, 2017 8:43 pm (IST)
Another super tackle by the Titans' defenders and this time Darshan Kadian is on the receiving end of it and Titans now lead by 25-17.
Aug 19, 2017 8:39 pm (IST)
Super tackle by the Titans' defenders on Anup Kumar and they are rewarded with two points and they now lead 21-17 in early parts of the second half.
Aug 19, 2017 8:38 pm (IST)
U Mumba's Darshan Kadian opens the proceedings in the second half as he wins a touch point for U Mumba, who now trail by 3 points.
Aug 19, 2017 8:36 pm (IST)
Both teams have started the second-half with empty raids. Nitin Madane and Anup Kumar for U Mumba and Nilesh Salunkhe with two back to back empty raids.
Aug 19, 2017 8:32 pm (IST)
Half-time: Super tackle from Nilesh Salunkhe as he brings down Shabeer Bappu in stunning style. Titans hold the advantage at half time as they lead 19-15 at half-time.
Aug 19, 2017 8:27 pm (IST)
Rahul Chaudhuri is thrown out of the court by the U Mumba defenders and they trail by just two points now as we edge closer to the half time.
Aug 19, 2017 8:26 pm (IST)
Anup Kumar with a stunning double play to win two points for U Mumba. First he won a touch point during his raid and then he got hold of Rahul Chaudhuri while defending.
Aug 19, 2017 8:24 pm (IST)
Rahul continues is glorious form in the league as he wins his sixth raid point of the night already and extends Titans' lead to 17-11.
Aug 19, 2017 8:22 pm (IST)
U Mumba are on some sort of a comeback trail as they have cut the Titans' lead by just three points. After Shabeer won a point for them, the defenders did their job by bringing Vishal Bhardawaj down.
Aug 19, 2017 8:19 pm (IST)
CNN News 18 reporter Qazi Faraz tells us that Ace India cricketer Suresh Raina is in attendance as well and he is enjoying this blockbuster game along with the capacity crowd in Lucknow.
Aug 19, 2017 8:17 pm (IST)
Rahul Chaudhuri once again successful raids and extends his team lead. But his team wins 3 points more as U Mumba is all-out. Titans lead by 12-7.
Aug 19, 2017 8:12 pm (IST)
Shabeer and Kashiling are brought crashing down in back to bac U Mumba raids by the Titans' defenders and they extend their lead to 7-4.
Aug 19, 2017 8:10 pm (IST)
But Rahul Chaudhari is having none of it as he wins three points courtesy of a super raid. The best raider is the league once again illustrates why he is so called so. Titans' lead by 5-4.
Aug 19, 2017 8:08 pm (IST)
Kashiling Adake and Anup Kumar win back to back raid points for their team and U Mumba lead by 4-2. Good start to this match by the Mumbai giants.
Aug 19, 2017 8:07 pm (IST)
Shabbir Bappu gives the lead to U Mumba courtesy of a brilliant touch point. But Titan's Vinoth Kumar also hits back with a touch point of his own.
Aug 19, 2017 8:05 pm (IST)
Titans' Rahul Chaudhuri starts the proceedings with touch point to give his team an early lead. But in his next raid, he is brought down crashing by the U Mumba defenders and the score is tied at 1-1 in early parts of the game.
Aug 19, 2017 8:02 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans have won the toss and opted for the left hand side of the court. Rahul Chaudhuri draws the first blood.
Aug 19, 2017 8:01 pm (IST)
The players are coming out on the pitch and the captains are getting ready for the toss.
Aug 19, 2017 7:57 pm (IST)
Aug 19, 2017 7:56 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between U Mumba and Telugu Titans at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.