Pro Kabaddi 2017, Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Highlights: As It Happened

Sep 10, 2017 10:17 pm (IST)

Following the timeout, Deepak Kumar is taken down by the Titans once again. Wazir Singh then succesfully raids to revive Deepak Kumar but in their next raid he is taken out confortably. As for Titans raiders, they are just trying to waste time as they have got a huge lead. Titans lead 36-17 with two minutes to go.