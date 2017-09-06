Pro Kabaddi 2017: U Mumba Crush Bengal Warriors 37-31

U Mumba beat Bengal Warriors 37-31 in Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi League. Anup Kumar led from the front and scored 11 points for U Mumba. KashilingAdake and Shrikant Jadhav chipped in with eight points each. For Bengal Warriors, Maninder Singh scored 12 points but it wasn't enough. Jang Kun Lee had a disappointing game and scored just one point.Bengal Warriors made a quick start as they led 3-0. U Mumba scored two points in a minute to trail 2-3. Anup Kumar scored his first Raid point in the 8th minute.U Mumba were dominant in raids in the first half as Bengal Warriors defence struggled to contain them. Maninder Singh was in good raiding form for Bengal Warriors in the first half. U Mumba went into the first half leading 15-12.Bengal Warriors started the second half by scoring two points in two minutes as they trailed 14-15. U Mumba were the better team in the second half as well as their raiders tormented Bengal defence. U Mumba inflicted two all Outs in the match whereas Bengal Warriors forced one.Bengal warriors defence let them down throughout the match and could scored just five points. U Mumba didn't relinquish their lead and won 37-31