Pro Kabaddi 2017: U Mumba Register Comfortable Win Over Bengaluru Bulls

Kashiling Adake's terrific 17-point raiding performance helped U Mumba beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-30 in an Inter Zone Challenge Week match of Pro Kabaddi Season 5 here on Thursday.Adake scored 15 points in the first half as Bengaluru Bulls never recovered from the early onslaught. For U Mumba, Surinder Singh got a high five and scored six tackle points in the defence. Rohit Kumar scored 12 points but did not get ample support from his raiders. It was the 11th defeat for Bengaluru Bulls who have had a disappointing campaign so far.U Mumba are third in Zone A with 49 points from 17 matches and remain in the hunt to qualify for the Super Play Offs. Bengaluru Bulls are fifth in Zone B with 34 points from 17 matches. Anup Kumar and Kashiling Adake scored raid points in the first minute to give U Mumba 2-0 lead. Harish Naik got two point for Bengaluru Bulls as they leveled the match at 3-3 in the fourth minute. It was a one-man show from U Mumba as Kashling Adakae had a storming first half and scored 15 points.U Mumba began the second half in a dominating fashion as they inflicted the second all-out in the 23rd minute to lead 29-17. Rohit Kumar scored with a two-point raid in the 26th minute as Bengaluru Bulls trailed 21-31. U Mumba did not have to get out of second gear in the second half as Bengaluru Bulls never looked like winning the match.Surinder Singh attained a high five in the 39th minute as U Mumba cruised to a comfortable 42-30 victory.