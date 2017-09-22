Pro Kabaddi 2017: U Mumba Stun Dabang Delhi 30-28

Full-time: Following the time out, Anup Kumar is taken out by the defenders and so is Magsoudlou. But the turning point of the match comes when Jadhav wins two points as he takes out two Delhi defenders. Anand Patil is taken out by the Mumbai defenders and U Mumba manage to beat Delhi 30-28 in the latter's first home game of the season.
PREVIEW: This match holds a lot of importance for U Mumba, who are still in contention for a quarterfinals spot. Given the form and standings, Dabang Delhi don't really hold a realistic chance of qualifying for the play-offs, but it is still pretty early to rule them out as yet.
Delhi's fortunes rely on two Iranians—Meraj Sheykh and Abolfazl Maghsodlou. If the two come good, the team could fancy winning against Mumbai. Their defence would have to be at their best tackling forces like Kashiling Adake and Anup Kumar.
Srikanth Jadhav is taken out by the Delhi defenders and then Anand Patil wins a raid point to take Delhi ahead. Meraj is once againt taken out by the Mumbai defenders but Rohit Baliyan win a touch point to keep Delhi infront. Anup Kumar is lost under the pile of Delhi defenders and they lead 22-21 now.
Kashiling Adake wins a touch point finally and then Meraj is taken down by the Mumbai defenders but he managed to win a bonus point. Kashiling then manages to evade the grasp of two Delhi defenders and wins two points. Rohit Baliyan then wins two touch points but goes out of the court as well to concede a point. Delhi lead 15-11.
Meraj Sheykh has helped Delhi take a stronghold in the match. Sheykh wins five points courtesy of an all-out. He took down three defenders and two points for the all-out. Srikanth Jadhav is once again taken down by the Delhi defenders. Following Rohit Baliyan's empty raid, Anup Kumar wins a touch point and Maghsoudlou is taken out. But Delhi lead 12-6.
Delhi have raced away to a 4-2 lead early on in the match. But the first point of the day went to Mumbai courtesy of Shabber Bappu who won a touch point. Maghsooudlou then won a touch point as well as a bonus point in his second raid. Srikanth Jhadhav then won a touch point for Mumbai. Magsoudlou wins his third point of the day in this third raid while Kashiling Adake is taken down and Delhi lead 4-2.
-
21 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England ENG vs WI 21/02.2 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
21 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 252/1050.0 overs 202/1043.1 oversIndia beat Australia by 50 runs
-
19 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 204/942.0 overs 210/330.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 7 wickets
-
17 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 281/750.0 overs 137/921.0 oversIndia beat Australia by 26 runs (D/L method)
-
16 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 176/920.0 overs 155/1019.3 oversWest Indies beat England by 21 runs