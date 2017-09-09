GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2017: U Mumba Thump Patna Pirates 51-41

News18.com | September 9, 2017, 9:06 PM IST
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Patna Pirates and U Mumba through our live blog.
Sep 9, 2017 9:02 pm (IST)

Full-time: The lead thet Mumba took in the first half proved to be too much for Patna to cut in the second as in the end they fell short by quite some distance. U Mumba beat Patna Pirates 51-41 in a high scoring match.

Sep 9, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)

Kashiling Adake with a super raid and he wins four points for Mumbai. Two points for touch and two points for all-out. But Pardeep Narwal also comes up with a super raid as he wins three points for his team. Narwal in his next raid is taken out and Mumbai lead 47-39.

Sep 9, 2017 8:54 pm (IST)

Pardeep Narwal with a two-point game as he wins a touch point and also a bonus point during his raid. But Kashiling Adake wins a touch point to increase hits team's lead. Pardeep Narwal this time gets rid of two Mumbai defenders and wins two points for his team. Mumbai lead 42-36.

Sep 9, 2017 8:49 pm (IST)

Kashiling Adake is taken out by the Patna defenders and Mumbai defenders then take out Monu Goyat to return the favour. Srikanth Jadhav then wins a touch point for Mumbai. And after Pardeep Narwal's empty raid, Darshan Kadian wins a touch point and also a bonus point in the same raid. Mumbai lead 41-32.

Sep 9, 2017 8:46 pm (IST)

The match is turning out to be a fight between which team's raiders will win more touch points. Darshan Kadian wins a touch point but Pardeep Narwal changes the game after that. A super raid from the star Patna raider Pardeep Narwal and he wins four points for his team. Srikanth Jadhav then wins a touch point for Mumbai as they lead 34-30 with nine minutes to go.

Sep 9, 2017 8:41 pm (IST)

Patna seems to be on a roll as they win some quick points to cut down Mumbai's lead. Monu Goyat first wins a touch point and then the defenders take out Srikanth Jadhav. Pardeep Narwal continues his good form in the second half with a touch point. And then it all changes as Kashiling Adake wins a touch point for Mumbai and then the defenders bring down Pardeep Narwal. Mumbai lead 31-23.

Sep 9, 2017 8:36 pm (IST)

The second half has started in a thrilling fashion. Raiders from both teams are winning touch points for fun. Patna's Monu Goyat and Pardeep Narwal while Mumbai's Srikanth Jadhav and Kashiling Adake win points. Mumbai lead 28-20 in the opening stages of the second half.

Sep 9, 2017 8:26 pm (IST)

Half-time: Kashiling Adake wins a touch point for Mumbai and then their raiders bring down Pardeep Narwal. Monu Goyat wins a point off the last raid before half-time. Mumbai go into the break with a healthy lead of 24-14.

Sep 9, 2017 8:22 pm (IST)

Monu Goyat is taken out during his raid and he concedes a point. Srikanth Yadav continues his good form with a touch point. Pardeep Narwal finally shruggs off his bad start and wins two touch points in successive raids. Mumbai lead 19-11 with three minutes to go in the half.

Sep 9, 2017 8:19 pm (IST)

Srikanth Jadhav is taken out by the Patna defenders while the Mumba defenders return the favour by taking out Pardeep Narwal. Srikanth is revived and he wins a touch point. Monu Goyat wins a touch point for Patna then. Kashiling Adake extends Mumbai's lead with a touch point and they now lead 15-8.

Sep 9, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)

In his do or die raid, Darshan Kadian finally wins a point for Mumbai. Monu Goyat then wins a touch point to level the match. However, Kashiling Adane wins a touch point as well as a raid point to put his team two points ahead. Anup Kumar then extends Mumbai lead with a touch point. Vinod Kumar is taken out by the Mumbai defenders and its an all-out. Mumbai now lead 11-6.

Sep 9, 2017 8:07 pm (IST)

Srikanth wins a touch point for Mumbai to level the match. Pardeep Narwal is then taken out by the Mumbai defenders but he managed to win a bonus point. Darshan Kadian put Mumbai ahead with a touch point but Monu Goyat returned the favour and levelled the match at 4-4.

Sep 9, 2017 8:07 pm (IST)

Anup Kumar and Pardeep Narwal start the proceedings with their respective empty raids. But Patna win the first point of the day as they catch hold of Kashiling Adake. Monu Goyat then wins a touch point to extend Patna's lead. Srikanth Jadhav opens Mumbai's account as he wins a touch point for them. Patna lead 2-1 early on in first half.

Sep 9, 2017 8:00 pm (IST)

TOSS: Patna Pirates have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court.

Sep 9, 2017 7:45 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the second day of the Sonepat leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017. Patna Pirates lock horns against U Mumba in this blockbuster clash.

