Pro Kabaddi 2017, U Mumba Vs Bengaluru Bulls Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls through our live blog.
Preview: U Mumba have a lot to play in this match as they have realistic chance of qualifying for the quarters. After two heavy defeats at the hands of Gujarat Fortunegiants, U Mumba came back strongly to win their last match.
On the other hand, one of the youngest teams, Bulls have failed to live up to their promise. They have a very slim chance of making it to the playoffs and now need to win every match to stay in the hunt.
Preview: U Mumba have a lot to play in this match as they have realistic chance of qualifying for the quarters. After two heavy defeats at the hands of Gujarat Fortunegiants, U Mumba came back strongly to win their last match.
On the other hand, one of the youngest teams, Bulls have failed to live up to their promise. They have a very slim chance of making it to the playoffs and now need to win every match to stay in the hunt.
-
28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 334/550.0 overs 313/850.0 oversAustralia beat India by 21 runs
-
27 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 356/550.0 overs 258/535.1 oversEngland beat West Indies by 6 runs (D/L method)
-
24 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England ENG vs WI 369/950.0 overs 245/1039.1 oversEngland beat West Indies by 124 runs
-
24 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 293/650.0 overs 294/547.5 oversIndia beat Australia by 5 wickets
-
21 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England ENG vs WI 21/02.2 overs /oversMatch Abandoned