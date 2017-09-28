GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2017, U Mumba Vs Bengaluru Bulls Highlights: As It Happened

News18.com | September 28, 2017, 9:09 PM IST
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls through our live blog.

Preview: U Mumba have a lot to play in this match as they have realistic chance of qualifying for the quarters. After two heavy defeats at the hands of Gujarat Fortunegiants, U Mumba came back strongly to win their last match.

On the other hand, one of the youngest teams, Bulls have failed to live up to their promise. They have a very slim chance of making it to the playoffs and now need to win every match to stay in the hunt.
Sep 28, 2017 9:08 pm (IST)

Full-time: That's that. Mumbai secure their ninth win of the tournament as they beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-30. The latter were no match to Mumbai. The road looks all but over for Rohit's team.

Sep 28, 2017 8:58 pm (IST)

Well, now it's a mere formality. Mumbai is leading 40-26 with just 2 minutes to go for the  final whistle.

Sep 28, 2017 8:42 pm (IST)

The way Bengaluru are playing right now, Mumbai raiders are just wasting time on the court with empty raids. The onus is on Rohit to produce something special here. It's 32-21. 

Sep 28, 2017 8:33 pm (IST)

Half-time: Bengaluru have been outclassed by Mumbai. Their defence was caught napping, and Adake has made the most out of it. It's 23-13 now.

Sep 28, 2017 8:24 pm (IST)

Kashi has a super 10. Looks like he alone will take his side home. Rohit Kumar, on the other hand is coming back with one point raids. Not helping his team. Mumbai lead 22-12.

Sep 28, 2017 8:18 pm (IST)

What a player is Adake turning out to be. He gets a super raid and Bengaluru defence seems to be having no answers. Right after that they get a super tackle as well. That's way too easy for Mumbai. They have a healthy lead of 16-7.

Sep 28, 2017 8:11 pm (IST)

Kashiling is turning on the heat. Gets a bonus point to go with a touch. That's two points. Lead 7-4.

Sep 28, 2017 8:09 pm (IST)

Kashiling takes 4 quicl points, as Rohit Kumar recovers two back. Umpires take the first time-out. Mumbai lead 5-3.

Sep 28, 2017 7:38 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to match no 98 between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls. With 8 wins it's a great chance for Mumbai team to make their contention strong for quarters spot.

