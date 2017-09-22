Pro Kabaddi 2017, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba through our live blog.



PREVIEW: This match holds a lot of importance for U Mumba, who are still in contention for a quarterfinals spot. Given the form and standings, Dabang Delhi don't really hold a realistic chance of qualifying for the play-offs, but it is still pretty early to rule them out as yet.



Delhi's fortunes rely on two Iranians—Meraj Sheykh and Abolfazl Maghsodlou. If the two come good, the team could fancy winning against Mumbai. Their defence would have to be at their best tackling forces like Kashiling Adake and Anup Kumar.





Sep 22, 2017 9:05 pm (IST) Full-time: Following the time out, Anup Kumar is taken out by the defenders and so is Magsoudlou. But the turning point of the match comes when Jadhav wins two points as he takes out two Delhi defenders. Anand Patil is taken out by the Mumbai defenders and U Mumba manage to beat Delhi 30-28 in the latter's first home game of the season.

Sep 22, 2017 8:59 pm (IST) Kashiling Adake is taken out by the Delhi defenders right after the time out. Maghsoudlou then manages to force a Mumbai defender out of the court and wins a point for Delhi. Shabeer Bappu then wins a touch point for Mumbai to keep them in contention. Delhi lead 27-26 with 2 mins to go.

Sep 22, 2017 8:55 pm (IST) Srikanth Jadhav seems to fighting tooth and nail alone against the Delhi star raiders. He wins back to back raid points while Maghsoudlou and Rohit Baliyan also win a point each for Delhi. The match locked at 25-25 with five mins left in the second half.

Sep 22, 2017 8:43 pm (IST) Srikanth Jadhav is taken out by the Delhi defenders and then Anand Patil wins a raid point to take Delhi ahead. Meraj is once againt taken out by the Mumbai defenders but Rohit Baliyan win a touch point to keep Delhi infront. Anup Kumar is lost under the pile of Delhi defenders and they lead 22-21 now.

Sep 22, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) Srikanth Jadhav starts the second half by getting caught by the Delhi defenders. Meraj Sheykh is also caught by the Mumbai defenders and the score is once again tied. Maghsoudlou is then taken out by the Mumbai defenders as they lead 19-18 with four mins gone.

Sep 22, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) Half-time: Great comeback from U Mumba as they have affected an all-out on Delhi and both teams are locked at 16-16 as we head into the half time break.

Sep 22, 2017 8:22 pm (IST) Kashiling Adake wins a touch point finally and then Meraj is taken down by the Mumbai defenders but he managed to win a bonus point. Kashiling then manages to evade the grasp of two Delhi defenders and wins two points. Rohit Baliyan then wins two touch points but goes out of the court as well to concede a point. Delhi lead 15-11.

Sep 22, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Meraj Sheykh has helped Delhi take a stronghold in the match. Sheykh wins five points courtesy of an all-out. He took down three defenders and two points for the all-out. Srikanth Jadhav is once again taken down by the Delhi defenders. Following Rohit Baliyan's empty raid, Anup Kumar wins a touch point and Maghsoudlou is taken out. But Delhi lead 12-6.

Sep 22, 2017 8:11 pm (IST) Srikanth Jadhav then wins a bonus point in his raid. Rohit Baliyan continues Delhi's good run as he wins a touch point. Jadhav is once again taken down by the Delhi defenders and they lead 6-3 now with 9 mins gone in the first half. Good start to the half by the hosts.

Sep 22, 2017 8:09 pm (IST) Delhi have raced away to a 4-2 lead early on in the match. But the first point of the day went to Mumbai courtesy of Shabber Bappu who won a touch point. Maghsooudlou then won a touch point as well as a bonus point in his second raid. Srikanth Jhadhav then won a touch point for Mumbai. Magsoudlou wins his third point of the day in this third raid while Kashiling Adake is taken down and Delhi lead 4-2.

Sep 22, 2017 8:01 pm (IST) India cricketer Gautam Gambhir starts off the proceedings by reciting the National Anthem. It is the first day of the Delhi leg of the tournament and that is why we have this special guest.