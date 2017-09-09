Pro Kabaddi 2017, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Highlights: As It Happened

Sep 9, 2017 8:41 pm (IST)

Patna seems to be on a roll as they win some quick points to cut down Mumbai's lead. Monu Goyat first wins a touch point and then the defenders take out Srikanth Jadhav. Pardeep Narwal continues his good form in the second half with a touch point. And then it all changes as Kashiling Adake wins a touch point for Mumbai and then the defenders bring down Pardeep Narwal. Mumbai lead 31-23.