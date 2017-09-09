Pro Kabaddi 2017, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Highlights: As It Happened

Kashiling Adake is taken out by the Patna defenders and Mumbai defenders then take out Monu Goyat to return the favour. Srikanth Jadhav then wins a touch point for Mumbai. And after Pardeep Narwal's empty raid, Darshan Kadian wins a touch point and also a bonus point in the same raid. Mumbai lead 41-32.
The match is turning out to be a fight between which team's raiders will win more touch points. Darshan Kadian wins a touch point but Pardeep Narwal changes the game after that. A super raid from the star Patna raider Pardeep Narwal and he wins four points for his team. Srikanth Jadhav then wins a touch point for Mumbai as they lead 34-30 with nine minutes to go.
Patna seems to be on a roll as they win some quick points to cut down Mumbai's lead. Monu Goyat first wins a touch point and then the defenders take out Srikanth Jadhav. Pardeep Narwal continues his good form in the second half with a touch point. And then it all changes as Kashiling Adake wins a touch point for Mumbai and then the defenders bring down Pardeep Narwal. Mumbai lead 31-23.
In his do or die raid, Darshan Kadian finally wins a point for Mumbai. Monu Goyat then wins a touch point to level the match. However, Kashiling Adane wins a touch point as well as a raid point to put his team two points ahead. Anup Kumar then extends Mumbai lead with a touch point. Vinod Kumar is taken out by the Mumbai defenders and its an all-out. Mumbai now lead 11-6.
Anup Kumar and Pardeep Narwal start the proceedings with their respective empty raids. But Patna win the first point of the day as they catch hold of Kashiling Adake. Monu Goyat then wins a touch point to extend Patna's lead. Srikanth Jadhav opens Mumbai's account as he wins a touch point for them. Patna lead 2-1 early on in first half.
-
07 - 09 Sep, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy WI vs ENG 123/1057.3 overs 194/1052.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 170/720.0 overs 174/319.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
04 - 07 Sep, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh BAN vs AUS 305/10113.2 overs 377/10119.5 oversAustralia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
-
03 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 238/1049.4 overs 239/446.3 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
-
31 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 375/550.0 overs 207/1042.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs