Pro Kabaddi 2017, U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Highlights: As it Happened

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas through our live blog.



PREVIEW: Though Tamil Thalaivas are out of contention for the play-offs, they will still have a point to prove against U Mumba. As for the Mumbai side, a lot depends on how Puneri Paltan fares. A lot will depend on skippers of both the teams—Anup Kumar and Ajay Thakur.



Anup hasn't been half as good as he was in the previous seasons, while Ajay has taken all the burden of the inexperienced side on his shoulders. The team that handles the pressure well today, will come out tops.

Oct 10, 2017 9:08 pm (IST) Full-time: That's it. Tamil Thalaivas have managed an upset over U Mumba. They win 38-35.

Oct 10, 2017 9:08 pm (IST) Shabeer Bapu gets a crucial raid. Picks up a bonus and a raid point. Ajay Thakur gets two in his raid then. That meant three points lead for Thalaivas. Its' 38-35.

Oct 10, 2017 9:06 pm (IST) Thaliavas get yet another tackle point. Mumbai showing a lot of nerves here. Thalaivas lead 35-33.

Oct 10, 2017 9:04 pm (IST) Prapajan scores a bonus and then Thalaivas get a tackle point to take the lead. That is some match. They lead 34-33.

Oct 10, 2017 9:03 pm (IST) With just two minutes to go, a time-out taken by Tamil Thalaivas coach. Pressure building on players. But Thalaivas have been in similar situation before.

Oct 10, 2017 9:00 pm (IST) Prapajan scores again. Revives Ajay Thakur. Just one point difference left now. It's 33-32.

Oct 10, 2017 8:58 pm (IST) After a short timeout, Mumba gets a points. Then Ajay Thakur gets caught in Mumbai's court. It's a very close match. 33-30 now.

Oct 10, 2017 8:54 pm (IST) Thalaivas narrowing the gap in the dying minutes of the match. They get a super-tackle. This is just what the doctor had ordered. Mumbai just lead by a solitary point now. It's 30-29.

Oct 10, 2017 8:52 pm (IST) Now chance for a do-or-die raid. Mumbai player does not get the point here. Rare failure for Kadian. It's 28-22 in favour of Mumbai.

Oct 10, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Rajput comes in for Thalivas. He touches a defender by the point has not been given. He goes for the review, which is deemed successful. Thalaivas are just dealing in 1s. 26-21 now.

Oct 10, 2017 8:47 pm (IST) It's a time-out. Ajay Thakur has led his team well. But can they come close to Mumbai? They still trail 20-26.

Oct 10, 2017 8:42 pm (IST) Jadhav gets going in a do-or-die raid. But Prapajan could not get any points in his chance for a do-or-die. Now Mumba extending their lead by 25-19.

Oct 10, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) Thakur gets two points in consecutive raids. That is his 8th raid point for the night. Looks good for 10. Thalaivas are behind by four. It's 23-19.

Oct 10, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) Second half gets underway. A couple of empty raids, and then Darshan gets a point for Mumbai. It is followed by a tackle by Mumbai. That makes it 20-15.

Oct 10, 2017 8:26 pm (IST) Half-time: Ajay Thakur not only gets a raid, but manages to get a hand touch too. He gets one point in the dying seconds before the buzzer. Mumbai still in lead 18-15.

Oct 10, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) Kadian has a rare unsuccessful raid. A similar mistake is repeated by Nitin. Mumbai lead 18-14.

Oct 10, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur gets a couple from his raid. Then Kadian scores for his team. Tamil Thalaivas are dealing in bonus points right now. Will that be enough? It's 17-13 in favour of Mumbai.

Oct 10, 2017 8:16 pm (IST) It was a super tackle by Thalaivas. But they dont get any points. in fact Mumba gets a point as Jadhav goes out of bounds while trying to tackle. Right after that Mumba inflict an all-out. They lead 14-8.

Oct 10, 2017 8:13 pm (IST) And the tide shifting in favour of Mumba now. They get a super tackle. And after that Ajay Thakur concedes a soft tackle. 10-7 in favour of Mumba.

Oct 10, 2017 8:11 pm (IST) Shabeer Bapu gets two bonus points in as many raids. Mumbai trying to comeback in the match. It's going to be a really close match. Now Mumbai lead 8-7.

Oct 10, 2017 8:08 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur looks in a different zone. He is taking the bull by it's horn. Another point here. It's 6-3 in favour of Tamil Thalaivas.

Oct 10, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) The confidence is showing on Thaliavas' body language. With no Anup, they seem a happy lot.

Oct 10, 2017 8:06 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur opens his account in his first raid of the day. Get two touches. In a raid after that too, he comes successful. That's two out of two for Thakur.

Oct 10, 2017 8:05 pm (IST) Prapajan gets off the mark for Thalaivas. While Kadian gets point for Mumbai. It's 1-1 in the opening minute.

Oct 10, 2017 8:02 pm (IST) Anup Kumar is out of the match here. It's going to be tricky for Mumbai.