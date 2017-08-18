Pro Kabaddi 2017, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha: As It Happened

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between UP Yoddha and U Mumba through our live blog.



UP Yoddha take on U Mumba in the match 34 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 of the Inter Zone Challenge week at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.



Home favourites UP Yoddhas have played five matches so far in their campaign in which they have won three and lost and drew one each. The Yoddhas will look to make s strong start on their home turf.



As for U Mumba, they have played four matches so far, winning two and losing two.



Aug 18, 2017 9:03 pm (IST) Full Time: What a comeback this has been from U Mumba as they came back from 15-6 down to win the match at 37-34. The hosts will be disappointed as they the match was in their bag at one point.

Aug 18, 2017 9:01 pm (IST) U Mumba defense comes good once again as they get rid of Rishank to open a three point gap into the match with just one minute to go.

Aug 18, 2017 8:56 pm (IST) Rishank Devadiga pulls one back for the hosts as he wins a touch point for UP who now trail by two points.

Aug 18, 2017 8:55 pm (IST) Shabir Bappu with a super raid and that means that he has won three points for his team. U Mumba now lead by 35-31 and the hosts are staring down the barrell.

Aug 18, 2017 8:54 pm (IST) Yoddha's Mahesh Goud is taken out by the visiting defenders and that means that were tied at 31-all with just five minutes to go in the second half.

Aug 18, 2017 8:53 pm (IST) Darshan Kadian takes out two defenders during his raid and wins two points for his team. U Mumba now trail by just one point in the match.

Aug 18, 2017 8:51 pm (IST) Anup Kumar was the last man standing for U Mumba and during his raid he is easily taken down by the Yoddhas. This means that the visitors are all-out and they concede 3 points. UP now lead 29-26.

Aug 18, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Just two defenders were left in the U Mumba camp and Nitin Tomar makes the most of it. He went towards one defender to the right who tried to catch hold of him. But Tomar wasn't going down so easily and he wins a point for his team.

Aug 18, 2017 8:46 pm (IST) Darsha Kadian has hit back for U Mumba as he wins two raid points to take his team just one point behind the hosts. This match has been topsy turvy right from the word go.

Aug 18, 2017 8:45 pm (IST) Shabir wins his 8th touch point of the day as he levels the match for U Mumba at 20-all. Stunning stuff from the star raider.

Aug 18, 2017 8:45 pm (IST) Second super raid of the day for RIshank as he wins three points for UP Yodha who now lead. 23-20. The Mumba defenders tried to get hold of the star raider but he gave them a miss and won three stunning points.

Aug 18, 2017 8:44 pm (IST) Rishank once again brings his A game out and scalps two defenders during the raid. With this stunning play, the hosts snatch back the lead. UP now lead 20-19.

Aug 18, 2017 8:41 pm (IST) Shabir once again stars during the raid and this time he wins two touch points. U Mumba now leads 18-17.

Aug 18, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) Anup Kumar is brought down crashing by the UP defenders and the surge ahead once again. UP lead 17-16 now.

Aug 18, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) Shabir starts the second half in the same way as he ended the first half - by winning one point for his team. Mumba now trail by just two points. What a comeback this has been by the visitors.

Aug 18, 2017 8:31 pm (IST) Half-time: Shabbir this time gets rid of two Yoddha defenders during his raid and Mumba now trail by just 3 points at the break. UP Yoddha 15 - U Mumba 12.

Aug 18, 2017 8:30 pm (IST) U Mumba are now on a comeback trail and they have started well. Rishank is taken down by the defenders and Shabbir makes it a two point game by winning a touch point during his raid. Mahesh Goud is taken down the the Mumba defenders and they now trail only by five points.

Aug 18, 2017 8:26 pm (IST) With that Rishank Devadiga raid point, the hosts now lead by a massive margin of 15-7 in the first half. U Mumba players need to get their act together.

Aug 18, 2017 8:25 pm (IST) CNN News 18s Qazi Faraz is reporting live from the venue and he is saying that the atmosphere is buzzing. And the fact that the CM is also in attendance, it has added to the occassion here in Lucknow.

Aug 18, 2017 8:22 pm (IST) UP CM Yogi Adityanath and former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan are also present at the venue to enjoy the first match of the season in Lucknow.

Aug 18, 2017 8:21 pm (IST) Shabeer Bappu wins a point for the visitors during his raid and after Rajesh Narwal returned home empty handed during his raid for UP, Anup Kumar wins another point for Mumba. The visitors now trail by 6-12.

Aug 18, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Super tackle by the UP Yoddha defenders as they take a massive 12-4 lead in the match. Anup Kumar is caught by the two defenders in stunning style as the hosts are flying high in the match.

Aug 18, 2017 8:12 pm (IST) Rishank wins his fourth raid point of the day for UP and extends their lead to 6-2. But Adake hits back with a touch point of his own during the Mumba raid and the score now reads 6-3.

Aug 18, 2017 8:11 pm (IST) Anup Kumar once again shows his brilliance and wins a point during the raid courtesy of a toe touch. U Mumba trail by 2-5.

Aug 18, 2017 8:10 pm (IST) Star raider Anup Kumar opens the account for U Mumba as comes back into his own half with a successful raid point. But Nitin Tomar wins a raid point for the hosts again and UP lead by 5-1 at the moment.

Aug 18, 2017 8:09 pm (IST) Rishank Devadiga with a stunning piece of play that has given the hosts three points. Three defenders tried to get hold of the Yoddha raider but they failed to do so and Yoddha lead 4-0. The visitors reviewed the decision as well but it was rejected by the TV umpire.

Aug 18, 2017 8:05 pm (IST) Nitin Tomar provides a great start to the hosts as he starts the proceedings with a touch point in the first raid of the match itself.