Pro Kabaddi 2017: UP Yoddha Edge Tamil Thalaivas 37-33

Oct 4, 2017 10:15 pm (IST)

Prapanjan wins a bonus point right after the time-out. Prapanjan is then caught by the Yoddha's and they are in control of the match. Nitin Tomar then ousts two defenders in one raid. Following his one touch point, the Thalaivas were fighting amongst themselves and this gave time to Tomar to head back and win another touch point as Thalaivas had become careless. Yoddha lead 37-30.