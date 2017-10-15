Pro Kabaddi 2017: UP Enter Playoffs Despite Losing to Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls produced a measured a performance to beat UP Yoddha 36-30 in the the Pro Kabaddi Season 5. Despite the loss, UP Yoddha became the sixth and last team to seal their spot in the super playoffs.Mahender Singh was superb in defence and scored 10 tackle points for Bengaluru Bulls. Rohit Kumar was in fine raiding form and scored 13 points to lead Bulls to a much-needed victory. With Nitin Tomar missing, UP Yoddha were reliant on Rishank Devadiga who couldn’t deliver. Surender Singh scored 10 raid points for UP Yoddha but didn’t get enough support from his defence.Bengaluru Bulls climbed off the bottom of the table in Zone B and are now fourth with 49 points from 20 matches. UP Yoddha are third with 60 points from 21 matches.Rishank Devadiga made a successful raid in the second minute to give UP Yoddha 4-1 lead. Ajay Kumar scored a raid point in the fourth minute as Bengaluru Bulls leveled the match at 5-5. It was an evenly matched contest with both teams trading raid and tackle points equally. Rohit Kumar scored his first raid point in the 11th minute as Bengaluru Bulls drew level at 9-9.In the next couple of minutes Bengaluru Bulls went on a rampage and scored 10 points without a reply from UP Yoddha. Rohit Kumar made a couple of raid points and Bengaluru Bulls scored three tackle points as well. Bengaluru Bulls inflicted an all out in the 15th minute. At the end of the first half, Bengaluru Bulls led 19-9.UP Yoddha began the second half strongly as Surender Singh scored a super raid and trailed 14-21 after 23 minutes. Surender Singh scored a two-point raid in the 27th minute as UP trailed 20-26. Bengaluru Bulls forced a super tackle in the 29th minute to lead 29-20.Bengaluru Bulls were being put under pressure by UP Yoddha in the second half but didn’t relent. UP Yoddha inflicted an all out in the 35th minute to trail 27-33. Ajay Kumar made a crucial raid in the 37th minute to give Bengaluru Bulls 35-30 lead. Rohit Kumar scored two more raid points in the final few minutes to give Bengaluru Bulls 38-32 victory.