Pro Kabaddi 2017, UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Highlights: As It Happened
News18.com | October 12, 2017, 9:27 PM IST
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yodha through our live blog.
Oct 12, 2017 9:02 pm (IST)
FULL-TIME: Surender is pushed out of the match in his do or die raid but it doesn't matter for UP who comprehensively beat Japur 53-32. Rishank Deavdiga was the star of the day who scored 28 points for them. Unbelievable show by the star raider.
Oct 12, 2017 8:59 pm (IST)
Ajit wins a touch point for the Panthers. But in their next raid, Pawan Kumar is thrown off the match by Jiva Kumar and UP win another point. Rawal then return home empty handed. UP lead 53-31 with one minute to go.
Oct 12, 2017 8:57 pm (IST)
With just four mins to go into the match, UP lead 46-26 and Rishank is simply on fire. Another super raid from Rishank and this time he wins four points. UP take their score past 50. One of the most one-sided match that we have seen in the recent history.
Oct 12, 2017 8:52 pm (IST)
Rishank Devadiga wins another raid point and by doing so, he sets a new record for most raid points in a match this season. Rishank already has 22 points to his name. Santosh then wins two points in his do or die raid and UP now lead by 15 points in the match.
Oct 12, 2017 8:49 pm (IST)
Rishank Devadiga continues to shine and this time he wins three point during his raid and once again make it into a super raid. Pawan Kumar is once again felled as this time the UP defenders catch hold of him through his ankle. UP lead 37-22.
Oct 12, 2017 8:47 pm (IST)
Pawan Kumar wins a touch point as well as a touch point to win two points during his raid for Jaipur. Rishank then gets his mojo back and wins his first touch point of the second half. Rawal is one of the bright spots for Jaipur who wins another point for them.
Oct 12, 2017 8:37 pm (IST)
Pawan Kumar starts the second half by getting caught by the Jaipur defenders. Rishank then starts the second half with an empty raid. Very uncharancteristic play from the UP star who has been in stunning form in the match.
Oct 12, 2017 8:30 pm (IST)
Half-time: Pawan Kumar in the last raid of the half wins a point for Jaipur but they are stil a long way behind the UP score who lead 28-18 at the break. Rishank (15) equals the record most number of raid points in the first half in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.
Oct 12, 2017 8:28 pm (IST)
Rishank already has 15 points in this match now and we are into the 17th minute in the first half. Tushar is the next Jaipur player to be caught by the UP defenders. Then in his do or die raid, Rishank is finally caught by the Jaipur defenders who breathe a sigh of relief.
Oct 12, 2017 8:25 pm (IST)
Jaipur have been all-out for the second time in the first half. The chief architect of Jaipur's down fall has been Rishank Devadiga. Once again, he gets rid of 3 defenders at a time and it is a super raid.
Oct 12, 2017 8:24 pm (IST)
Nitin Rawal returns home empty handed but Rishank wins a bonus point to keep his stunning scoring run going in the match. Rishank already has 10 points (in just 10 first half minutes) in his kitty for this match. Super stuff from the star raider.
Oct 12, 2017 8:21 pm (IST)
Pawan Kumar wins a touch point for Jaipur. But Rishank Devadiga is not relenting and this time he gets a toe touch to extend UP's lead. Tushar Patil wins a touch point as well as a bonus point to win two raid points for Jaipur.
Oct 12, 2017 8:19 pm (IST)
Surender then wins a touch point to end the Jaipur rut. Rishank Devadiga continues his hot streak going in the match and wins a bonus point for his team. Rishank then wins another touch point and UP have opened up an 8 point lead.
Oct 12, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)
Rishank Deavdiga in his next raid then affect an all-out so early in the half. Four more points for the Yoddhas and they have opened up a huge lead in the first few minutes of the half.
Oct 12, 2017 8:13 pm (IST)
Surender Singh starts off the proceeding with a empty raid for the Yoddhas. But Pawan Kumar opens the Jaipur account by winning a touch point in their first raid of the day. Devadiga starts off for UP in stunning style as he wins four points and it is a super raid.
Oct 12, 2017 7:59 pm (IST)
Big blow for the home side ahead of the match as Jaipur Pink Panthers skipper Manjeet Chillar will not be taking part in this match. The Panthers will have to do it without him in this clash.
Oct 12, 2017 7:58 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers.